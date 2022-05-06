Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Find entertainment, culture, adventure and fun at these North Fork events and activities this Mother’s Day weekend and beyond, May 7–11, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Deanna Hudson at Pindar Vineyards

Saturday, May 7, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Join Pindar Vineyards for live music on the deck and some bubbly. Deanna Hudson sings acoustic covers of all of your favorite tunes.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Dirty Deeds at the Suffolk Theater

Saturday, May 7, 8 p.m.

Dirty Deeds, the AC/DC Experience, has been touring the United States for over 20 years with its energizing tribute. They mimic the appearance of the band that will keep you wondering if you’re watching the real thing! Interactive video, lighting and props provide the essence of the AC/DC experience.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Mom’s Day: Live Music With the East End Trio

Sunday, May 8, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Mom will celebrate her day in style at Osprey’s Dominion, where she’ll enjoy acoustic hits along with her bubbly. 12’×12’ tents with two picnic tables can be reserved in advance for $150.

44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Harbes Mother’s Day Festival

Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Don’t miss this special celebration with wine tastings from Harbes Vineyard and a concession stand with fresh paninis and corn. There will also be live music and a Barnyard Adventure with baby animals, a hayride tour and lots of games for kiddos. Moms attend for free!

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Mother’s Day Plant Sale

Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Breeze on over to the cottage lawn of the Southold Library to view floral arrangements, hanging baskets and herbs from local nurseries. You’ll be sure to find something perfect for mom!

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Shelter Island Electric Bike Experience

Monday, May 9, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Meet in the Greenport MTA Fourth Street parking lot for this exciting adventure. You’ll get fitted for your Royal Dutch Gazelle e-bike and head on over to the nearby ferry, where you’ll take a short voyage across Greenport Harbor to Shelter Island. Here, you’ll glide past gingerbread houses and waterfront mansions, wrapping up your tour at the historical Sylvester Manor Farm. You’ll stop for a cool drink before hopping back on the ferry to your original destination.

426 Fourth Street, Greenport. 631-657-2200, electricbikesagogo.com/shelter-island

ENRICHING PROGRAMS

Mother’s Day Special at Sannino Vineyard

Sunday, May 8, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Bring mom over to Sannino Vineyard to enjoy some bubbly on her special day. Your ticket includes one glass of Bianca White Merlot, a white chocolate pairing and potted flowers from GardenWorx in Aquebogue.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Intro to Vegetable Gardening

Wednesday, May 11, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Enjoy this special Zoom presentation from Cristina Cosentino, Farm Operations Operator at Sylvester Manor Farm. Learn all about vegetable gardening and growing. Register ahead of time for Zoom info.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Lights ’N’ Giggles: An Exhibition of Orehek’s

Through May 7

Don’t miss your last chance to view the sculpture by Clayton Orehek and the sculpture by Don Orehek at East End Arts Gallery. The sculptures incorporate poetry and elements of nature, while cartoons included pre-printed works and some actual clippings from a cartoonist whose works have been featured in The Saturday Evening Post and Family Circle.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Spring Into Collecting

On view through May 30

Take in the opening weekend of this special collection at the Alex Ferrone Gallery celebrating the season’s renewal of energy. You’ll enjoy photography, painting, mixed media works and sculpture by 31 artists. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, May 7 from 5–7 p.m.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.