Dan Talks with Michael Daly, Realtor & Founder of East End YIMBY

Michael Daly, founder of East End YIMBY
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

MICHAEL DALY of EAST END YIMBY

Episode 81: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Michael Daly, the founder of East End YIMBY (Yes In My Back Yard). A realtor by trade, Daly is now helping to lead the fight for accessible affordable housing on the Twin Forks through East End YIMBY, created as the opposite of the East End NIMBY group which seeks to oppose such developments in local communities.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Michael Daly, the founder of East End YIMBY – Episode 81

