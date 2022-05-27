Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

MICHAEL DALY of EAST END YIMBY

Episode 81: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Michael Daly, the founder of East End YIMBY (Yes In My Back Yard). A realtor by trade, Daly is now helping to lead the fight for accessible affordable housing on the Twin Forks through East End YIMBY, created as the opposite of the East End NIMBY group which seeks to oppose such developments in local communities.

