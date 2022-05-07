Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with James Larocca, Mayor of Sag Harbor

Sag Harbor Mayor James Larocca in his office
Sag Harbor Mayor James Larocca
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 78: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with James Larocca, mayor of Sag Harbor Village. Larocca earned his seat as mayor in 2021 with a narrow 22-vote win over former first-term Mayor Kathleen Mulcahy in the village elections. He had a long career in politics, holding six different New York cabinet positions, then six years as a trustee, before he made a last-minute run for Sag Harbor’s top job.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Sag Harbor Village Mayor James Larocca – Episode 78

