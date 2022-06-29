Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Fourth of July is right around the corner as are the North Fork and Shelter Island fireworks shows to ring in the joyous Independence Day holiday. Peruse our guide below to find the best spots for enjoying the fireworks displays, as well as dates and times.

2022 North Fork July 4 Fireworks Shows

Alive On 25

Friday, July 1 ~ 9 p.m.

Along with a fantastic firework display, this summer street festival in downtown Riverhead is providing everything from drinks, music, art, vendors and family-friendly activities on Main Street. The rain date for fireworks is July 15.

downtownriverhead.org/alive-on-25

Peconic Bay Vineyards Fireworks Show

Friday, July 1 ~ 9:15 p.m.

Peconic Bay Vineyards will host an exciting fireworks show by Santore’s World Famous Fireworks. Gates open to general admission at 5 p.m. with food and drinks sold at the farm stand. Don’t forget to bring blankets and chairs. Tickets are $50 per vehicle.

exploretock.com/peconicbayvineyards

Greenport Fire Department’s Annual carnival & fireworks

Friday, July 1 ~ 10 p.m.

Greenport Fire Department’s annual Relief Hose and Phenix Hook & Ladder Co. Carnival fundraiser, opening each day at 9 a.m. from June 29 to July 3, is celebrating the Fourth of July with a firework display at The Polo Grounds on Moores Lane on July 1 after dark.

townofgreenport.com/fire-department.html

Fireworks at Riverhead Raceway

Saturday, July 2 ~ 9:30 p.m.

Riverhead Raceway will celebrate the Fourth and their 72nd anniversary celebration with a fireworks show at Riverhead Raceway at 1797 Old Country Road in Riverhead.

riverheadraceway.com/events.php

Orient Harbor Independence Day Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 ~ 9:15 p.m.

This Orient fireworks tradition will be held over Orient Harbor, with a rain date on July 16 at 9:15 p.m.

orientfireworks.com

Shelter Island Fireworks

Saturday, July 9 ~ 9 p.m.

Donation-based Shelter Island Fireworks is putting on a show on July 9 at Crescent Beach in Shelter Island with a rain date on July 10.

shelterislandfireworks.com

For Hamptons fireworks and other East End events, visit DansPapers.com.