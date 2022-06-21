Where to Stay

East End Accommodations: Rest Easy at 23 Hamptons & North Fork Hotels

The Surf Lodge in Montauk one of the most popular East End hotels
The Surf Lodge in Montauk

Seeking a staycation on the East End this summer? Being the seasonal hotspot that it is, the Hamptons and North Fork are home to plenty of hotels and places for you to stay – just be sure to book in advance. 

Hotel options on the East End range from laid-back to luxurious, so tourists and locals alike can find the perfect fit for their summer trip. Each one has its own amenities, including restaurants, spas, transportation, fitness centers, and more.

Whether you’re looking for lodging in Riverhead, Montauk, or anywhere else the Hamptons, we’ve got you covered. Here are 22 East End hotels for your summer 2022 getaway.

Baron’s Cove is among Sag Harbor's favorite hotels
Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor

East End Hotels for Summer 2022

Aqualina Inn Montauk
20 S. Elmwood Ave., 631-668-8300, aqualinainnmontauk.com

Baron’s Cove
31 West Water St., Sag Harbor, 844-227-6672, baronscove.com

Bowen’s By the Bays
177 W. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays, 631-728-1158, gobowens.com

Gurney's Montauk
Gurney’s Montauk, Photo: Barbara Lassen

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead
2038 Old Country Rd., Riverhead, 631-727-2733, hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com

Hotel Indigo in Riverhead - a fine choice among East End hotels
Hotel Indigo in Riverhead

Hotel Indigo Long Island – East End
1830 W. Main St. (Rt. 25), Riverhead, 631-369-2200, indigoeastend.com

Hyatt Place Long Island East End
451 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-0002, hyatt.com

Jamesport Bay Suites
67 Front St., South Jamesport, 631-722-3458, jamesportbaysuites.com

Jedidiah Hawkins Inn
400 S. Jamesport Ave., Riverhead, 631-722-2900, jedediahhawkinsinn.com

Montauk Blue Hotel
108 S. Emerson Ave., Montauk, 631-668-4000, montaukbluehotel.com

Montauk Manor
236 Edgemere St., Montauk, 631-668-4400, montaukmanor.com

North Fork Table & Inn dining room
North Fork Table & Inn dining roomConor Harrigan

North Fork Table & Inn
57225 Rt. 25, Southold, 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Ocean Resort Inn
95 S. Emerson Ave., Montauk, 631-668-2300, oceanresortinn.com

Ocean Surf Resort
84 S. Emerson Ave., Montauk, 631-668-3332, oceansurfresort.com

Residence Inn Long Island East End
2012 Old Country Rd., Riverhead, 631-905-5811, marriott.com

The Chequit a nice choice among East End hotels
The ChequitCourtesy The Chequit

The Chequit
23 Grand Ave., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0018, thechequithotel.com

The Drake Inn
16 Penny Lane, Hampton Bays, 631-728-1592, thedrakeinn.com

The Preston House in Riverhead hotels
The Preston House in RiverheadBarbara Lassen

The Preston House & Hotel
428 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-775-1500, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

The Quogue Club at Hallock House
47 Quogue St., Quogue, 631-653-0100, quogueclub.com

Inside the Roundtree one of the hotels in Amagansett
Inside the Roundtree

The Roundtree
273 Main St., Amagansett, 631-267-3133, theroundtreehotels.com

Southampton Inn
91 Hill St., Southampton, 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

The Surf Lodge
183 Edgemere St., Montauk, 631-250-8439, thesurflodge.com

White Sands Resort
28 Shore Rd., Amagansett, 631-267-3350, whitesandsresort.com

