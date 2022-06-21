Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Seeking a staycation on the East End this summer? Being the seasonal hotspot that it is, the Hamptons and North Fork are home to plenty of hotels and places for you to stay – just be sure to book in advance.

Hotel options on the East End range from laid-back to luxurious, so tourists and locals alike can find the perfect fit for their summer trip. Each one has its own amenities, including restaurants, spas, transportation, fitness centers, and more.

Whether you’re looking for lodging in Riverhead, Montauk, or anywhere else the Hamptons, we’ve got you covered. Here are 22 East End hotels for your summer 2022 getaway.

East End Hotels for Summer 2022

Aqualina Inn Montauk

20 S. Elmwood Ave., 631-668-8300, aqualinainnmontauk.com

Baron’s Cove

31 West Water St., Sag Harbor, 844-227-6672, baronscove.com

Bowen’s By the Bays

177 W. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays, 631-728-1158, gobowens.com

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead

2038 Old Country Rd., Riverhead, 631-727-2733, hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com

Hotel Indigo Long Island – East End

1830 W. Main St. (Rt. 25), Riverhead, 631-369-2200, indigoeastend.com

Hyatt Place Long Island East End

451 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-0002, hyatt.com

Jamesport Bay Suites

67 Front St., South Jamesport, 631-722-3458, jamesportbaysuites.com

Jedidiah Hawkins Inn

400 S. Jamesport Ave., Riverhead, 631-722-2900, jedediahhawkinsinn.com

Montauk Blue Hotel

108 S. Emerson Ave., Montauk, 631-668-4000, montaukbluehotel.com

Montauk Manor

236 Edgemere St., Montauk, 631-668-4400, montaukmanor.com

North Fork Table & Inn

57225 Rt. 25, Southold, 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Ocean Resort Inn

95 S. Emerson Ave., Montauk, 631-668-2300, oceanresortinn.com

Ocean Surf Resort

84 S. Emerson Ave., Montauk, 631-668-3332, oceansurfresort.com

Residence Inn Long Island East End

2012 Old Country Rd., Riverhead, 631-905-5811, marriott.com

The Chequit

23 Grand Ave., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0018, thechequithotel.com

The Drake Inn

16 Penny Lane, Hampton Bays, 631-728-1592, thedrakeinn.com

The Preston House & Hotel

428 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-775-1500, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

The Quogue Club at Hallock House

47 Quogue St., Quogue, 631-653-0100, quogueclub.com

The Roundtree

273 Main St., Amagansett, 631-267-3133, theroundtreehotels.com

Southampton Inn

91 Hill St., Southampton, 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com



The Surf Lodge

183 Edgemere St., Montauk, 631-250-8439, thesurflodge.com

White Sands Resort

28 Shore Rd., Amagansett, 631-267-3350, whitesandsresort.com