Seeking a staycation on the East End this summer? Being the seasonal hotspot that it is, the Hamptons and North Fork are home to plenty of hotels and places for you to stay – just be sure to book in advance.
Hotel options on the East End range from laid-back to luxurious, so tourists and locals alike can find the perfect fit for their summer trip. Each one has its own amenities, including restaurants, spas, transportation, fitness centers, and more.
Whether you’re looking for lodging in Riverhead, Montauk, or anywhere else the Hamptons, we’ve got you covered. Here are 22 East End hotels for your summer 2022 getaway.
East End Hotels for Summer 2022
Aqualina Inn Montauk
20 S. Elmwood Ave., 631-668-8300, aqualinainnmontauk.com
Baron’s Cove
31 West Water St., Sag Harbor, 844-227-6672, baronscove.com
Bowen’s By the Bays
177 W. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays, 631-728-1158, gobowens.com
Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk
Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead
2038 Old Country Rd., Riverhead, 631-727-2733, hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com
Hotel Indigo Long Island – East End
1830 W. Main St. (Rt. 25), Riverhead, 631-369-2200, indigoeastend.com
Hyatt Place Long Island East End
451 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-0002, hyatt.com
Jamesport Bay Suites
67 Front St., South Jamesport, 631-722-3458, jamesportbaysuites.com
Jedidiah Hawkins Inn
400 S. Jamesport Ave., Riverhead, 631-722-2900, jedediahhawkinsinn.com
Montauk Blue Hotel
108 S. Emerson Ave., Montauk, 631-668-4000, montaukbluehotel.com
Montauk Manor
236 Edgemere St., Montauk, 631-668-4400, montaukmanor.com
North Fork Table & Inn
57225 Rt. 25, Southold, 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com
Ocean Resort Inn
95 S. Emerson Ave., Montauk, 631-668-2300, oceanresortinn.com
Ocean Surf Resort
84 S. Emerson Ave., Montauk, 631-668-3332, oceansurfresort.com
Residence Inn Long Island East End
2012 Old Country Rd., Riverhead, 631-905-5811, marriott.com
The Chequit
23 Grand Ave., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0018, thechequithotel.com
The Drake Inn
16 Penny Lane, Hampton Bays, 631-728-1592, thedrakeinn.com
The Preston House & Hotel
428 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-775-1500, theprestonhouseandhotel.com
The Quogue Club at Hallock House
47 Quogue St., Quogue, 631-653-0100, quogueclub.com
The Roundtree
273 Main St., Amagansett, 631-267-3133, theroundtreehotels.com
Southampton Inn
91 Hill St., Southampton, 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com
The Surf Lodge
183 Edgemere St., Montauk, 631-250-8439, thesurflodge.com
White Sands Resort
28 Shore Rd., Amagansett, 631-267-3350, whitesandsresort.com