2022 Hamptons Fourth of July Fireworks Guide

The Hamptons is the place to be this Fourth of July 2022, with a sparkling array of Independence Day fireworks shows lined up for the holiday weekend. Food, drinks, water views and family-friendly activities are in reach with our long list of celebrations below.

An American Picnic & Fireworks by Grucci

Saturday, July 2 ~ 7 p.m.

This East End party will feature a carnival, performances by stilt walkers and magicians, music, dancing and food on Meadow Lane in Southampton. The night wraps up with fireworks over the Shinnecock Bay.

sfah.org/americanpicnic

Devon Yacht Club Fireworks

Saturday, July 2 ~ 9 p.m.

The best spot to catch Devon Yacht Club’s annual fireworks show over Abraham’s Landing Road is Fresh Pond Beach. The rain date is this Sunday, July 3.

devonyc.com

Westhampton Country Club

Sunday, July 3 ~ 9 p.m.

While this is a private event for the Westhampton Country Club community, the firework display put on by Grucci can be enjoyed from anywhere in Westhampton Beach Village.

westhamptoncc.org

John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 ~ 9:30 p.m.

A firework celebration is planned for this holiday at Sag Harbor Yacht Club on 27 Bay Street.

sagharboryc.com/events/fireworks

Stars over Montauk July 4th Independence Day Celebration

Monday, July 4 ~ 9 p.m.

Grucci is bringing their firework display to Umbrella Beach in Montauk on Independence Day.

grucci.com/main.html?pgid=38

The Clamshell Foundation Fireworks Over Three Mile Harbor

Saturday, July 16 ~ 9:30 p.m.

This celebration to raise money for scholarships for children at camps is entirely put on by public donations. The show can be seen over Three Mile Harbor in East Hampton.

clamshellfoundation.org/fireworks

