Things to Do in the Hamptons This Weekend: June 24–30, 2022

Get out and about in the Hamptons this weekend and beyond to enjoy enriching, entertaining and fun summer events and activities, June 24–30, 2022.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events!

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Tom Wardle at Topping Rose House

Friday, June 24, 4 p.m.

Get your weekend started on the lawn of Topping Rose House, where Tom Wardle will be playing acoustic pop, rock and soul. The hotel remains a popular place to stay and dine if you’re visiting for the weekend.

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-208-2000, toppingrosehouse.com

Lynn Blue at The Clubhouse

Friday, June 24, 6 p.m.

Reserve your table at The Clubhouse to see Lynn Blue, who will be singing rock ’n’ roll favorites from Dylan to Van Morrison to Macy Gray. The Clubhouse will be serving New American cuisine and specialty cocktails while you groove on.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Ola Pachanga at Parrish Art Museum Patio

Friday, June 24, 6–9 p.m.

Enjoy a night of old-school Latin music at the Parrish Art Museum. The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for members. A complimentary reception will be held on the terrace, but you’ll need to bring your own chairs.

276 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Streetfighter at Meschutt Beach House

Friday, June 24, 6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss Streetfighter as they play some of your favorite Rolling Stones hits at the Meschutt Beach House, where you can enjoy colorful cocktails and snacks under the colorful sunset.

1 Canal Road, Hampton Bays. 631-218-9067, tikijoesbeachclub.com

The Nancy Atlas Project at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, June 24, 7–9 p.m.

The Nancy Atlas Project has opened for the likes of Jimmy Buffet, Elvis Costello and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. You can enjoy their soothing sounds at The Stephen Talkhouse, which boasts great drinks and three distinct spaces for mingling.

61 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope Tour

Saturday, June 25, 8–10 p.m.

Join comedian and actor Colin Quinn at the Bay Street Theater for commentary and standup. Quinn is best known for hosting “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org

Jettykoon at the Montauket

Thursday, June 30, 6:30 p.m.

Take in the soothing sounds of Jettykoon along with the kaleidoscopic sunset, dreamy drinks and beachy bites at the Montauket.

88 Firestone Road, Montauk. 631-668-5992, themontauket.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Shabbat on the Beach

Friday, June 24, 6 p.m.

Welcome back to this inspired Hamptons tradition that allows you to sing, dance and celebrate the joys of Shabbat while enjoying a gorgeous Hamptons sunset on the beach.

101 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton. 631-324-9858, jcoh.org

Palm Tree Music Festival

Saturday, June 25, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss this once-a-summer event, where the price of your ticket includes soft drinks, cocktails, beer, wine, access to food trucks and lawn games. Upgrade to a VIP ticket and you’ll get access to a backstage lounge, a separate entrance and a premium open bar.

Sheldon Way, Westhampton Beach. bucketlisters.com/event/palm-tree-music-festival-2022

Montauk Film Festival Party

Saturday, June 25, 5 p.m.

Enjoy a clambake, raffle prizes, drinks and light fare against the beautiful backdrop of Hero Beach. All proceeds will be donated to environmentally and socially focused organizations.

626 Montauk Highway, Montauk. goelevent.com/MontaukFilmFest

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Yoga for Everyone

Friday, June 24, 5:30 p.m.

Stretch, flex and strengthen at the Hampton Bays Public Library, where you’ll enjoy a light Hatha and Kripalu-inspired class. A $10 fee is required to be paid at the circulation desk before each session. Bring your own mat or towel.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, [email protected], hamptonbayslibrary.org

Oyster Farm Tour Shucking Lesson

Saturday, June 25, 2–3 p.m.

Learn about how local oysters are farmed at a working aquaculture farm. You’ll explore the life cycle of an oyster from spawning to grow-out. The tour is completed with shucking lessons and even a fresh oyster sample.

2 Shellfisher Road, Southampton. eventbrite.com/e/oyster-farm-tour-and-shucking-lesson-tickets-329739217877

Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center’s Get Wild Benefit

Saturday, June 25, 5–7 p.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to enjoy cocktails, light fare, music and a silent auction while raising money to rehabilitate animals and successfully release them back into the wild across Eastern Long Island. For additional info, contact [email protected].

Private Residence, Southampton. 631-728-4200, wildliferescuecenter.org

Luxurious Hamptons: Women’s Wellness Retreat

Friday-Monday, June 24–27

Ladies who love to be healthy won’t want to miss out on this elegant Hamptons weekend full of yoga, fitness, chef-prepared meals, wine tastings and one-on-one coaching.

Hampton’s Beach, Southampton. eventbrite.com/e/luxurious-hamptons-womens-wellness-retreat-tickets-336784691077

Amagansett Fine Arts Festival

Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26

Don’t miss local artists and craftspeople as they showcase their handicrafts. Glass, fabrics and jewelry will all be available for viewing and purchasing.

15 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 10times.com/fine-arts

Tour the Old Coal & Produce Building With Stuart Andrews

Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m.

When Stuart Andrews purchased this old building, he discovered the old scale and grain elevator used by farmers of the past to weigh and load grain and potatoes before loading them into boxcars to be shipped to New York City. The tour is $10 for non-members and free for members of the Southampton History Museum.

7 Powell Avenue, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Curator-Led Tour Techspressionism

Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m.–noon

Join curator and artist Colin Goldberg as he leads you through a tour of the Techspressionism galleries, which explore the artistic potential of electronic media. The tour is free for Southampton Arts Center members and free with a $5 gallery admission for non-members. However, it’s important to register ahead of time as the event is limited to 30 participants.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Discovering Uncommon Ground IV: A Curator’s Walk

Saturday, June 25, 3–4:30 p.m.

Explore over 20 landscape-scale sculptures flanking the beds, pathways and water features of the bucolic Bridge Gardens. You’ll also gain valuable knowledge of the world-renowned artists who created them. The event is free but reservations are required as space is limited. Rain will cancel.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Meet the Artist

Saturday, June 25, 4–8 p.m.

You won’t want to miss this major gallery event featuring the works of 17 accomplished New York artists. During the reception, you’ll enjoy hors d’oeuvres, live music and an opportunity to view and purchase wonderful works of art. While you’re there, you can stay for the Storytelling Show performance beginning at 8 p.m. at the Southampton Cultural Center.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Hanging/Leaning: Women Artists on Long Island, — 1960s-1980s

On view through June 26

Don’t miss the last weekend to view some fabulous female Hamptons art, celebrating the genius of postwar artists connected to the East End. The techniques, materials and perspectives from the time period are on display to the public for the first time.

4 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-604-2386, ericfirestonegallery.com

Reality…and Then Some at Ric Michel Fine Art

On view through August 3

View this fascinatingly fun summer collection that explores photorealistic, pop and surrealistic works. The show features mediums like sculpture, carved canvases and tinted resins, making it a favorite of texture enthusiasts all over the East End.

46 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 212-710-0522, ricmichelfineart.com

