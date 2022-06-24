The East End’s Hottest Summer Fashion for 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

While there are certain East End summer fashion staples that will probably always be in style, every summer also sees a few new looks join the ranks of the season’s most popular. Local boutiques spilled the tea on their hottest styles and biggest summer fashion sellers for 2022.

EAST END SUMMER FASHION 2022

BOLD PRINT, MELLOW YELLOW

Bright floral patterns are a common sight among the East End summer crowd, but the wise folks at Beacheeky suggest a slight variation to the norm. Rather than the in-your-face yellows found on many floral dresses, they foresee mellow yellows gaining popularity this summer, which will allow the bold print of happy florals to shine without the color overpowering it. They advise accessorizing with layered double chain necklaces to complete the look.

53345 Main Road, Southold. facebook.com/beacheeky

A SHOCKING SHACKET

According to Shock owner Elyse Richman, one fashion trend that looks to be going strong into the summer actually got its start in the fall. The Shock Shacket (shirt jacket) is a fresh take on a classic design, with distressed detailing and a casual chic aesthetic. This time of year, the Shock Shacket is most popular in soft pinks and shocking pinks, helping its wearer stand out in a crowd. And as for fit, Richman says, “The more oversized the better.” The Shock Shacket can be purchased at Shock in Westhampton Beach, which is celebrating 37 on the village’s Main Street.

115 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. facebook.com/shockwesthampton

DRESSING WITH FRENCH FASHION SENSE

Stephanie Sack and Elyse Merrifield, the sisters at the helm of Popsicle & Finn in Greenport, have curated a summer collection of ethically-produced luxury essentials for the upcoming season. And the one collection that appears poised to take off in popularity is their line of dresses from women-owned brand Sundress France, which is known for “their gorgeous fabrics and chic French style,” the sisters share. “Pair these dresses with metallic sandals (like our handmade leather slides from Greece), or a heel and cashmere wrap (like our 100% organic cashmere wrap from Crush and Paige’s wood-block heels.)”

15 Front Street, Greenport. popsiclefinn.com

THE EVERYDAY, EVERYWHERE SANDAL

Sandals can be tricky. Your favorite pair can be perfect by the pool, but painful to walk Main Street in. Or they may be comfortable for walking, but too embarrassing to walk in anywhere too high-end. The Sea Star Cabana Slide Candy Stripe at Frances Valentine doesn’t have those issue — its creators designed it be stylish and water-friendly at the beach and comfortable to spend the day in, thanks to its soft neoprene strap and cushioned rubber sole. Sold at the brand’s new Southampton boutique, these colorful sandals will likely be everywhere this summer.

42 Jobs Lane, Southampton. francesvalentine.com

IN LOVE WITH THE NORTH FORK

Whether one is visiting the North Fork for the first time, or has lived there for years, it’s hard not to fall in love with its beauty, and the Beacheeky crew knows it. For those sure to be lovestruck by the East End’s northern half this summer, they suggest the North Fork sweater. Made in the U.S.A. with 100% cotton, this understated sweater makes for a “memento from your visit to Long island’s Wine Country!”

53345 Main Road, Southold. facebook.com/beacheeky

FOR THE MAN WITH PLACES TO BE

When it comes to menswear trends, Popsicle & Finn owners Stephanie Sack and Elyse Merrifield can’t pick just one style as the frontrunner for hottest style this summer. For many men, the essentials are just that, essential, and as long as those are covered, there isn’t much reason to get too trendy. In light of this, Popsicle & Finn is stocked with last-minute essentials for the East End man on the go: crisp white shirts, organic moisture-wicking dress socks, swim trunks and lightweight nylon windbreakers (like the Paige Lyons Windbreaker). These styles can men “from boating all day, to a seaside dinner,” the owners note.

15 Front Street, Greenport. popsiclefinn.com