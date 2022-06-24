What to Do on the North Fork This Weekend: June 24–25, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy every bit of summer on the North Fork with fun, enriching — and delicious! — events and activities this weekend, June 24–25, 2022.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events!

DAN’S PAPERS EVENTS ON THE NORTH FORK

Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork

Saturday, June 25, 6:30–10 p.m.

Don’t miss this delicious culinary event that includes appetizers, a six-course tasting menu with a different Long Island wine accompanying each course and craft beers and cocktails. A portion of ticket sales will go to support East End charities.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 971-628-0480, DansTaste.com

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

The Como Brothers at RGNY

Friday, June 24, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss the upbeat, relaxing sounds of the singer/songwriter Como Brothers at RGNY, where you’ll enjoy fine local wines by the glass or bottle.

6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Friday, June 24, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss one of the king swing revival bands of the ’90s, which will be playing The Suffolk Theater with their classic horn sound, energy and driving rhythm. Tickets are available for $45 and up and doors open at 7 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Brothers & Friends at the Jamesport Farm Brewery

Saturday, June 25, 1–5 p.m.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Marshall Tucker Band in style at the Jamesport Farm Brewery, where the band will be playing all of your favorite Tucker hits.

5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Outdoor Movie Night With CAST

Friday, June 24, 8:15 p.m.

Celebrate the end of school with CAST, which will feature songs from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off performed live. The event is free but you must register ahead of time. Bring your own lawn chairs and snacks will be available.

53939 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org

Havens Farmers Market

Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

If you’re looking to get out and about on a beautiful Hamptons Saturday, join the locals and out-of-towners at the Havens Farmers Market on Shelter Island. You’ll sample freshly caught fish, baked goods and local wines. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Classic Country Wine Bike Tour

Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy some breathtaking experiences on Long Island’s bucolic North Fork. You’ll enjoy privileged access to vineyards, visits to fresh farm stands and a beautiful stroll down Love Lane. Packages with wine tastings are available.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Summer Kick-Off Block Party

Saturday, June 25, 1–5 p.m.

Twin Fork Beer Company is hosting a summer block party, rain or shine, featuring music by The Frayed Knots, food trucks courtesy of What the Truk and NoFo Endless Summer! Kids and pets welcome.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

9th Annual Farm-to-Table Benefit

Saturday, June 25, 6–10 p.m.

Swing on over to Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, where you will enjoy fresh meats and farm produce while enjoying live music and dancing. A raw bar, sushi bar and cocktails are also part of the festivities that will be held under a beautifully lit tent.

80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Carolyn Conrad: Affirmation of Place

On view through July 10

Don’t miss this solo exhibition by Sag Harbor artist Carolyn Conrad, featuring photo-based art, sculpture and mixed media. New works explore the “house” as an inspiration and subject. The gallery is hosting an artist talk on Sunday, June 26 at noon.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.