Photos: LI Winterfest 2021 at Jamesport Farm Brewery

The Big Revival brought the barn down as they celebrated Long Island Winterfest 2021 at Jamesport Farm Brewery. Guests enjoyed delicious, local, craft beer in the heated Beer Garden. The Catered Fork served tasty food such as NoFo lobsta rolls, truffle parmesan fries and marinated shrimp tacos.

To see what other fun Jamesport Farm Brewery has brewing, visit jfbrewery.com.