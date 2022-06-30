Peconic Bay Vineyards Starts Summer with a Bang in Cutchogue

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Buggy tours through grape fields, charcuterie served among luscious vines and an inaugural Independence Day weekend fireworks show are beckoning wine lovers to visit the recently relaunched Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue.

The winery in the heart of North Fork wine country has seen an influx of day trippers and overnight guests booking one of the five rooms at its quaint five-bedroom historic farmhouse — one of the oldest in all of Cutchogue — as peak summer gets underway.

“What’s unique about Peconic Bay Vineyards is we offer a lot of in-vineyard experiences,” says Ken Cereola, general manager of the winery. “We try to get people outside of the tasting room and out into the vineyard area.”

Soloviev Group, the parent company of Crossroads America, whose CEO is East Hampton billionaire Stefan Soloviev — one of the nation’s largest landowners — purchased the farm in 2019, one of several local acquisitions in recent years. The company is seeking approval to build a 40-room boutique hotel on the property. In the meantime, visitors are encouraged to stay at The Chequit, a 150-year-old hotel on Shelter Island that the company also recently bought and renovated.

Cereola says Peconic Bay Vineyards’ electric beach buggy tours of the vineyard are “super popular.” The tours are followed by a tasting flight and picnic in the vineyard groves that comes with a charcuterie board. The wine tours also can include an appearance from winemaker Greg Gove.

Peconic Bay Vineyards also offers wine and oyster specials. It teamed up with Hampton Oyster Company, which runs a full-service oyster bar out of the tasting room on weekends. Live music also graces the tasting room on Fridays.

“We have a very well-balanced atmosphere at the winery,” he says. “High-quality wine but still a very relaxing approachable upscale environment. We pride ourselves on hospitality. It’s just an absolutely beautiful setting. We have fire pits on the property.”

The farmhouse accommodations will also offer tour packages and brunch served with a side of fabulous vineyard views.

Kicking off the height of the season will be Peconic Bay Vineyards hosting its first annual All American BBQ and Fireworks Show co-hosted by the Cutchogue Fire Department with the show by Santore Family Fireworks Company.

General admission on the east lawn is open 5–9 p.m. July 1. Tickets are $50. Wine, beer, concessions and barbecue by the Cutchogue Fire Department will be available for purchase. A VIP seating area will be open 6–9 p.m. in the tasting room patio. Tickets are $85 with food by The Catered Fork.

“I’m thrilled to partner with the Cutchogue Fire Department on our July 1 fireworks event at Peconic Bay Vineyards,” says Stacey Soloviev, director of Community Relations for Peconic Bay Vineyards. “We have such a fun night planned with great wine and food, live music and of course spectacular fireworks!”

Peconic Bay Vineyards is located at 31320 Main Road in Cutchogue. For more information visit peconicbayvineyards.com Reservations can be made at exploretock.com/peconicbayvineyards.