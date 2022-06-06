Recipe: Sungold Tomatoes from Carlo Mirarchi of Roberta’s

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chef Carlo Mirarchi of Roberta’s, the new hotspot in Montauk, offers “summer in a bowl” with this simple recipe for Sungold tomatoes.

Ingredients

2 punnet baskets Sungold tomatoes

Maldon salt to taste

Extra-virgin olive oil for searing

2 teaspoons (10 grams) raw cream

Leaves of 1 sprig opal basil

Leaves of 1 sprig lemon basil

Freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Directions

Juice half of the Sungold tomatoes and season the juice with a little salt. Go easy with the salt — the juice is delicious on its own and you don’t want to overshadow the flavor.

Let some Sungold tomatoes come up to room temperature, and cook very briefly in a warmed skillet.

Try to just warm the tomatoes but make sure the skin stays intact.

Put the tomato juice in a bowl and place the seared tomatoes on top.

Add drops of cream around the tomatoes.

Garnish with more Maldon salt, both basils, and cracked black pepper.

~ This Sungold tomatoes recipe comes to us from Roberta’s, the popular Brooklyn pizzeria that made its Montauk debut this summer. To learn more, visit robertaspizza.com