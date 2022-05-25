Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

New restaurants abound in the Hamptons for summer 2022!

There is lots of food scene action out west on the East End this summer. In Westhampton, Roots Hospitality owners David and Rachel Hersh (flora, RUMBA, Cowfish) have taken over the beautiful landscaped house that was formerly home to Starr Boggs and have turned it into a new American spot called Fauna (6 Parlato Drive, Westhampton Beach; 631-288-3500).

Two noteworthy spots are set to open in Hampton Bays. Heath Freeman and his group, who transformed East Hampton Point in Springs from weathered to the magnificently restored EHP Resort & Marina, is opening The Inn Spot on the water this weekend, complete with an upbeat Latin eatery called Crash Cantina (32 Lighthouse Road, Hampton Bays; 631-728-1200). Relax in textural furnishings as you enjoy non-traditional tacos, salads and bowls along with such dishes as smoked duck carnitas and crispy local fish with corn and daikon slaw.

Later in the summer, Canoe Place Inn, a luxe escape with pool, tennis, 20 suites and five garden cottages, will be unveiled, also in Hampton Bays. CPI’s restaurant, Good Ground Tavern, will be helmed by Relais and Chateaux chef Ulfet Ralph.

No, you aren’t seeing things — that is the “LUNCH’’ sign in Southampton. The legendary Lobster Roll, has opened a second location after five decades, taking over the equally famous Princess Diner (32 Montauk Highway, Southampton; 631-283-3460) and serving up favorites like fried clams and all manner of crustacean.

Up the street, it was sad to see the former Red Bar Brasserie empty for years, but Heath Freeman grabbed that up, as well, and it will reemerge this season as Enchanté, a French bistro. There are classic offerings like seafood plateaux, but it’s not just steak frites on the menu here — there will also be lobster frites and duck frites (210 Hampton Road).

In Bridgehampton, the biggest news is that Maurizio Marfoglia, the chef/owner behind Dopo La Spiaggia in Sag Harbor and East Hampton, as well as Argento in Southampton, has taken over the former World Pie, and given it a new identity as Dopo Il Ponte (2402 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton; 631-536-6006). Asa nod to its predecessor’s family-friendly vibe, the menu is more gently priced than the other Dopo locations, with a focus on thin-crust pizza (though New York-style pies are available for takeout). The wood-fired oven is also used for entrees including a whole branzino, chicken and tiger prawns.

PJ Calapa, who cooked with star chef Michael White, is opening Astro’s Pizza in Amagansett (237 Main Street; 631-267-8300) and there are plans for him to expand the outdoor dining area. Calapa, who owns Scampi and The Spaniard in the city, will also focus on pastas, including pork ravioli with spicy pomodoro and guanciale; and such dishes as Sicilian sashimi, his version of local fish crudo.

East Hampton has two stellar Italian additions. Sant Ambroeus, which has long been a Southampton favorite, is branching east, having taken over the former Babette’s space (66 Newtown Lane, East Hampton), while Tutto Il Giorno is opening its first more casual place called Tutto Caffe (Park Place, East Hampton).

Those jonesing for sushi will be happy to know that Garry Kanfer has a new location of his Kissaki brand. At the end of last season he took over the space that once housed Bamboo (47 Montauk Highway, 631-604-5585). While it first opened as a Japanese grill, this year it has melded Japanese and Italian cuisines with such dishes as Lardo and Uni Crispy Rice; and Spaghetti with Smokey, Creamy Dashi and Sesame Breadcrumbs.

On Three Mile Harbor, the group behind neighboring EHP has expanded its culinary offerings by taking over the former Harbor Bistro, and morphing it into Sunset Harbor, which is aptly named for its stellar evening views.

Nearby, at the recently shuttered Springs Tavern (15 Fort Pond Boulevard, 631-604-6944) Alex Rossi, son of Rubrio Rossi, who owned the legendary Parioli Romanissimo in New York, has something new planed for the iconic eatery. He may have been raised dining on delicacies, but he is opening a humbler spot. The menu will feature grilled meats from steaks to burgers, as well as local catch, soups and salads.

Roberta’s (240 Fort Pond Road, Montauk), an offshoot of the popular Bushwick spot, serving Neapolitan pies including the signature Ursula’s Parade with littleneck clams, mozzarella and Calabrian chilies, has opened on The End. Don’t miss bread baked to order in the wood-burning oven accompanied by straciatella, along with whole roasted fish and meats.

Also in Montauk, Ruschmeyer’s has elevated its dining with the arrival of Jon Meragiglia, who worked alongside such chefs as Daniel Boulud and Thomas Keller. He will be chef at Ruby’s (161 Second House Road, Montauk) an outpost of the city’s all-day Australian cafe, which will offer pizza as well as local specials.