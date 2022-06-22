Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer is just around the corner and so are educational programs for your kids! East Hampton’s YMCA is holding its 2022 Summer Camp session starting in June. The camp aims to teach kids leadership skills, develop confidence and challenge them to explore new things. Any already existing YMCA member is able to apply.

The YMCA RECenter Summer Day Camp has four sessions this summer with different themes and activities. Each session will be for two weeks starting from June 27 to August 19. The summer camp is open to kids ages 3 to 15. Kids ages 3–5 can be enrolled in Kiddie Camp. Children 6–10 are eligible for Youth Camp, For Pre-Teen Camp children ages 11–13 are eligible, and children ages 13-15 for Teen Camp. Sports Camp and CIT (Counselor In Training) are also available.

If your child has an interest to become a camp counselor and is entering 10th grade, Counselor in Training camp is for them. They will learn all the skills like First Aid, CPR, and mental health support. They will also be able to gain experience as leaders. There will be only two sessions for this camp. Session A is from June 27 to July 22 and session B is from July 25 to August 19.

The first session available will be from June 27 to July 8 and the theme will be Camp at Sea. Kids will be able to learn about marine life, treasure hunts, and more. The second session will be Out of This World. Kids will learn all about outer space, enjoy a magic show, and more. For teens and preteens, they will be able to enjoy a Ducks game and a beach day as well. This session will be from July 11 to July 22. The third session will be Summer of Imagination. Children will be challenged to create things like paper planes and participate in a Hollyrock game show. There will also be Top Golf for teens and preteens. The last session will be from August 8 to August 19. The theme will be The Greatest Color War and kids will have a color race, a Lip Sync better, and more.

The day camp is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Extended hours are available for an extra cost of $100. The extended morning hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the afternoon extended hours are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Transportation and lunch is also optional service for our camp families for an extra cost. Either door-to-door pick-up or a bus shuttle is available and purchasable lunches.

For the Kiddie Camp and Youth Camp, the rate is $810. For Pre-teen and Teen Camp, it is $870. Camp payments can be made in full or families can sign up for our monthly payment plan with a deposit of $50 per week. The payment must be completed by June 26.

The camp also provides financial assistance to ensure the camp is accessible to all. The funds are made possible by their Annual Support Campaign and can be used for attendance in the camp or other services like extended hours or sports.

To learn more, visit ymcali.org/camps/easthampton.