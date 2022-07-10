10 New Montauk Attractions Add to Lure of The End

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It’s virtually impossible to get lost making the trip to Montauk, but losing track of time and not getting to everything on the itinerary while spending time at The End is likely.

Making it even harder to squeeze as much fun into a sojourn to the tip of the South Fork is the fact that Montauk is continually full of even more places to eat, activities to try and events to attend.

Yes, the views at Montauk Lighthouse are stellar, Ditch Plains surfing is second to none and Gosman’s Dock is an all-around good time, but for seasoned visitors looking for some variety to spice up the lineup, here is our guide to what’s new in everyone’s favorite fishing port.

What’s New in Montauk

Bounce Beach Montauk

Haven’t been to ‘Tauk since the popular dive Sloppy Tuna swam off into the sunset? Fear not, last summer Bounce breathed new life into that location with an elevated food menu and uplifting entertainment experience. 148 S Emerson Avenue, 631-647-8000, bouncebeachmtk.com

Dark Elegy

This memorial created by Suse Lowenstein portraying the pain and emotion associated with acts of terrorism was influenced by the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988. It can be viewed daily between 10 a.m. and noon. 11 East Lake Drive.

La Fin Kitchen & Lounge

After a successful inaugural season, guests may return for coastal French cuisine and a view overlooking the harbor. 474 West Lake Drive, 631-668-8344, lafinkitchen.com

Little Ruby’s Montauk at Ruschmeyer’s

This extension of the popular New York City café Ruby’s debuted to much fanfare this Memorial Day weekend to take over the food and drink at Ruschmeyer’s boutique hotel. 161 Second House Road, ruschmeyersmontauk.com

Maverick’s Montauk

Sommelier Vanessa Price and Chef Jeremy Blutstein of Crow’s Nest and Surf Lodge are launching the long-awaited Mavericks Montauk this summer to welcome seasonally focused surf and turf with locally sourced ingredients of a high importance. The Waterside Fort Pond Spot features a steak-centered kitchen. 51 South, Edgemore, mavericksmontauk.com

Mostrador Marram

Marram, a 96-room boutique resort that debuted in 2019, is opening its cafe, Mostrador Marram helmed by Fernando Trocca of Mostrador Santa Teresita and Martin Pittaluga of Parador La Huella for the second season with a new South American-inspired cocktail program. 21 Oceanview Terrace, 631-668-2050, marrammontauk.com

Montauk Film Festival

If you’re an avid lover of all things film, you’ll want to check out the 3rd annual Montauk Film Festival. This festival, which runs from July 21 until the end of the month, will feature numerous discussions and Q&As as well as film screenings. Screenings to be held at Surf Lodge, Sole East Resort, Hero Beach Club, 2nd House Museum and Montauk Lighthouse. montaukfilmfestival.org

Montauk Skate Park

After just a year and a half, from idea to construction, including gaining East Hampton Town’s support, a completely rebuilt, top-of-the-line skatepark is due for completion by the end of summer. Locals, second homeowners and visitors looking to get in on the action or watch the show should be overjoyed at the result. South Essex Street, montaukskateparkcoalition.org

Roberta’s Pizza

If you’re in the mood for good pizza, seafood and cocktails, make sure to check out the new Montauk outpost of this popular pizza chain that has locations across New York and Los Angeles. 240 Fort Pond Road, robertaspizza.com/montauk

Rooted Cafe

Private chefs Stephanie Williams and Demi Gonzalez present a new upscale option at this cafe that offers a small variety of plates, boards, and desserts, and in addition to catering services. 440 W Lake Drive, 347-243-0157, rootedmontauk.com

Sea Turtle Dive Charters

OK, this may have been around a while, but it’s too cool not to issue a reminder about. Sea Turtle Dive Charters offers patrons a long list of water activities ranging from shark cage diving to free dive spear fishing. Celebrating their 20th year in operation, this is the spot for any level of diver to spend their summer. 352 West Lake Drive, 631-335-6323, seaturtlecharters.com

When in Montauk, find the latest hyper-local happenings at montaukchamber.com.

~ Richard Heaton, Treashure Lewis, Tatiana Krisztina, Timothy Bolger and Oliver Peterson