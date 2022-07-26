Back to School Bash Returns to Tanger Outlets Riverhead

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Back-to-school season has never been easier and more fun with deals and festivities to prepare for the fall semester before sun sets on summer.

Style and savings are in abundance at the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead, which is hosting a free back-to-school bash featuring music, yard games, a bubble pool and other family friendly exciting attractions. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 5, visitors can shop at stores such as Aerie, Calvin Klein and Express Factory Outlet and receive special back-to-school deals.

The savings will continue until August 28 when shoppers bring their coupons to specific stores such as Bloomingdale’s Outlet, Levi’s Outlet and Vineyard Vines.

Tanger Outlets Riverhead, 200 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead, tangeroutlet.com/riverhead/deals