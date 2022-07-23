Food Seen: Southampton Dining, El Turco & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Check out the Southampton dining scene, El Turco brings Turkish eats to East Hampton, Springs Tavern and Grill returns and more from the East End “Food Seen.”

Southampton Dining

Southampton is so much more than a beach town. It’s home to art and culture hubs such as the Southampton Cultural Center, the Watermill Center, the Parrish Art Museum as well as the Southampton History Museum, Shinnecock Museum and Cultural Center and Southampton African American Museum. After taking in the attractions, the options for delectable dining are plenty.

Saaz Indian Cuisine serves outstanding traditional Indian cuisine and standout dishes include the mulligatawny soup, tandoori lamb chops and saag paneer (Indian cheese cooked in a spinach curry with spices). Saaz, which opened in 2014, offers delivery, a lunch buffet, a vegetarian menu and are available for your catering and party needs.

For fresh lobster and unmatched ocean views, Manna at Lobster Inn is the place for you. The daily ceviche, featuring local seafood, leche de tigre, subtle lime, Peruvian pepper and wontons is terrific, as are the fluke Milanese and lobster bisque ramen. The frosé will refresh you on a boiling hot day, and is available for takeout. Manna also serves a toothsome brunch menu on the weekends, featuring eggs Benedict, avocado toast and French toast.

75 Main’s modern Italian fare and chic, seductive environment is guaranteed to put you in a fantastic mood. There’s nothing like sitting outdoors on the street and people-watching in the afternoon, or enjoying a DJ set and cocktails in the lounge at night. Standout menu items include the shrimp saganacki, frutti di mare and grilled branzino.

Happy hour can be enjoyed Monday through Friday at Southampton Publick House and guests can enjoy $5 beers, $8 glasses of wine and half-off on wings and burgers.

The newly opened Sant Ambroeus’ wonderful décor matches the quality of the food and service. The interior dining room is furnished with ivory leather banquettes and black-and-white striped chairs and the outdoor vine-covered patio provides seclusion from the buzz of Main Street.

New & Returning Restaurants

There’s a new Turkish restaurant in East Hampton called El Turco! Located at 44 Three Mile Harbor Road, it’s a collaboration between the venue owner, Frank Cilione, Nurdan Gur Yuzbasioglu, Gokhan Yuzbasioglu, and developer, Cagri Kanver. Turkish cuisine has a rich cultural heritage with dynamic and different flavors. Look for high quality meats, imported spices and local seasonal ingredients based on classic Turkish recipes.

The executive chef is Yilmaz Guney and the menu will feature beet hummus, red lentil balls and Armenian style pilaki, as well as kebabs, grilled sea bass and salads. Dinner service will be from Tuesday through Saturday starting at 6 p.m. On Sundays, a traditional Turkish style brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hallockville Museum Farm on the bucolic North Fork is hosting a unique farm-to-gala Barn Dance and Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, July 30 from 6–9:30 p.m., rain or shine! This fun-filled evening of food and giving will feature a glorious farm view BBQ dinner by The Catered Fork with curated libations by Doublespeak Cocktails.

Following dinner, a live band will “break out the fiddle and rosin up the bow” when noted professional dance caller Chart Guthrie leads guests in traditional dancing in the open-air Naugles Barn. Mr. Guthrie is noted for his easy-going, yet clear instruction that gets everyone out of their seats and kicking up their heels. Admission is $150 per person and attendance is limited.

Purchase your tickets in advance at hallockville.org.

The rejigged Springs Tavern and Grill is opening their doors on July 13! The new regime is spearheaded by Alex Rossi, who resides in Springs with his family and grew up in the restaurant business in New York City — his father Rubrio Rossi owned the highly acclaimed Parioli Romanissimo on the Upper East Side. Rossi envisions a year-round eatery with affordable prices and a welcoming atmosphere. Guests will notice a revamped ambience in the completely renovated interior featuring a beachy and inviting upgraded outdoor dining area and lounge.

More from the East End Food Seen

Did you know? You can order all different cookies from Cousin Patty’s Cookies.Email [email protected] and visit their Instagram. La Fondita has “Helados Mexico” popsicles available in multiple flavors. They’re the perfect afternoon snack after a long beach day. Looking for a venue? Farm Country Kitchen in Riverhead can host private events for up to 20 guests in their tranquil courtyard for three hours at $75 per person.

Bits & Bites: Mama mia! Bridgehampton’s newest Italian eatery, Dopo Il Ponte, welcomed patrons in the space that was formerly home to World Pie. Diners can enjoy classic fare from the Boot of Europe, as well as wood-fired pizzas. What’s better than a drink at sunset? Nothing. Manna at Lobster Inn serves happy hour every Sunday through Thursday from 3–6 p.m. Drink specials include $8 house wine, $5 drafts, and $8 frozen margaritas.

There will also be deals on noshes like edamame, baked clams, burgers, cod sandwich and oysters.

Cocktails to-go are now available at Astro’s Pizza. Choose from watermelon sugar, pineapple express and margarita portofino, available in 6 or 32 ounces.

Speaking of cocktails, Coche Comedor has new bevvies on their menu. Sip on rosa peligrosa, honey bee, piña verde or el papa doble all summer long!

Food Quote: “I cook with wine. Sometimes I even add it to the food.” ~ W.C. Fields

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!