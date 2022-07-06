Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, July 8–14, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy all the wonderful things the North Fork has to offer this week, including fun events, enriching culture and activities, July 8–14, 2022.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra

Friday, July 8, 8-10 p.m.

Don’t miss this 17-piece big band playing all of your favorite hits from the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s. They include works by Bennie Goodman, Artie Shaw and Duke Ellington. The band was named “Best Group in New York” by NYC Jazz Awards.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Live Music by Leah Laurenti

Saturday, July 9, 1-4 p.m.

Join Long Island’s own Leah Laurenti, who made it to “Hollywood” for seasons 10 and 11 of American Idol. She released her first album showcasing her smoky, jazzy voice in 2014 with singer/songwriter Frank Anselmo. Leah will be singing live at Terra Vite Vineyard, so bring your blanket, lounge chair and love of bubbly while you soak in the afternoon.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Route 48 at Strong’s Water Club

Saturday, July 9, 6-9 p.m.

Don’t miss classic rock and covers from Route 48 a the Windamere Restaurant at Strong’s Water. Meanwhile, enjoy elegant marina views, seafood and cocktails.

2255 Wickham Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4739, strongswaterclub.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Mattituck Annual Greek Food Festival

Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9

Head on over to Mattituck for delicious food and pastries along with live music and vendors. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

1950 Breakwater Road, Mattituck. 631-298-9652, transfigurationofchrist.com

Classic Guided Wine Country Bike Tour

Saturday, July 9, Beginning at 10 a.m.

Enjoy breathtaking views of the North Fork in summer on this classic 5-hour bike tour that includes privileged access to vineyards, oil and vinegar tastings and a stroll down the shop center of Love Lane. You’ll also enjoy visits to local farm stands and non-alcoholic beverages. Some packages also include wine tastings and lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Lobster Rolls at Suhru Wines

Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, noon-6 p.m.

Enjoy lobster roll sliders all summer long on the weekends at Suhru Wines Tasting House. $20 includes a lobster roll slider on a toasted bun with North Fork Potato Chips served by Braun Seafood as well as a glass of your favorite Suhru wine. Reservations are recommended.

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com/Visit-Us/Winery-Events

Beginner Country Line Dancing in the Barn

Monday, July 11, 7-9 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to line dance in the beautiful climate-controlled barn of Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue. All proceeds will go to help the horses.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Seashells Into Paint

Thursday, July 14, 2-3 p.m.

Create gorgeous, larger-than-life shell paintings in the style of Georgia O’Keefe at the Shelter Island Library. Artist Joyce Raimondo will show you how to turn your favorite seashell into a work of art. Advanced registration is required.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Carolyn Conrad: Affirmation of Place

Through July 10

Don’t miss your last weekend to take in the first solo exhibition of Sag Harbor artist Carolyn Conrad. These paintings, drawings and photographs use the “house” as inspiration and a subject from which to explore the topic of place.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Women Artists of Long Island

Through July 10

This is the last weekend you can catch this special exhibit of the works of female artists now living on Long Island and creating in a variety of mediums and styles. The museum is open from Thursday-Monday from noon-5 p.m.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

