What to Do in the Hamptons This Week: July 23–28, 2022

Enjoy summer fun, outdoor activities, art exhibitions and A-list celebrity events in the Hamptons this week, July 22–28, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Open Sunset Session

Saturday, July 23, 2–9 p.m.

Don’t miss the inaugural Sunset Session at the Capri Hotel Southampton, featuring World-renowned DJs on the Sunset Patio in an upscale setting.

281 County Road 39A, Southampton. tixr.com/groups/unkommonevents

The Como Brothers Live at the Hamlet

Saturday, July 23, 6 p.m.

Enjoy the catchy, soulful sounds of the Como Brothers at The Hamlet, a cozy space featuring bar drinks, snacks and outdoor seating.

31 Shinnecock Road, Hampton Bays. 631-594-2298, thehamlet.space/index.html

Amy Schumer Live at The Clubhouse

Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m.

Enjoy an intimate night at The Clubhouse with Emmy-award-winning comedian Amy Schumer. Your donation will go to support All Against Abuse. Parking passes are available.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-405-3902, clubhousehamptons.com/events

Jay Leno at WHBPAC

Saturday, July 23, 8–11 p.m.

Don’t miss the famed late-night television host and stand-up comic live at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available for $201 and up.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: A Mozart Portrait with Alan Alda

Sunday, July 24, 6–8 p.m.

Don’t miss the works of Mozart while actor Alan Alda explores the composer’s short, extraordinary life through music and letters. Tickets are available online from $60.

2429 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. bcmf.org

Pianofest in the Hamptons

Monday, July 25, 5–6:30 p.m.

Join Pianofest to hear world-class music with some emerging classical artists. You can also mingle with them at the reception following the performance. Tickets are $30 in cash only at the door.

239 Montauk Highway, Southampton. 216-577-7447, pianofest.com/concerts

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

3rd Annual Montauk Outdoor Film Festival

July 21–31, 5 p.m.–12 a.m.

Bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy movies under the stars in Montauk. This year’s films are in the Environmental, Social/Cultural, Surf & Turf and Community categories. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Edgemere Street, Montauk. montaukfilmfestival.org

Montauk Point Electric Bike Tour

Saturday, July 23, 8:30 a.m.–noon

Start your tour at the Montauk Point LIRR station and get fitted for your C380 eBike. You’ll enjoy views of Montauk, Gardiner’s Island and the Atlantic Ocean before visiting sites like Camp Hero State Park and the Montauk Lighthouse. End your tour right back where you started with some light refreshments.

1 Fort Pond Road, Montauk. 631-276-9840, electricbikesagogo.com

An Exploration of Water Quality

Saturday, July 23, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Join Leighann as you hike through different bodies of water, learn about water quality and discuss important ecosystems on the South Fork of Long Island.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

The 5th Annual Summer Benefit for Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

Saturday, July 23, 4–7 p.m.

Join Ellen and Chuck Scarborough at their private estate in Southampton for this event raising money for pets in shelters across the country. You’ll enjoy live music, cocktails and appetizers while Emmy award-winning NBC anchor Chuck Scarborough acts as the Master of Ceremonies.

Southampton. 631-903-9215, eventbrite.com/o/gimme-shelter-animal-rescue-6383641869

LongHouse Reserve 2022 Benefit

Saturday, July 23, 6–9 p.m.

Enjoy the elegant sculptures, stunning plants and open spaces of the LongHouse Reserve while helping to raise money for the museum. You’ll enjoy music, drinks and food, and the cost of your ticket is tax-deductible.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

The Wizard of Oz: A Garden Club of America Flower Show

Thursday–Friday, July 21–22

The Garden Club of East Hampton will host The Wizard of Oz: A Garden Club of America Flower Show at the East Hampton Library’s Baldwin Room, celebrating its century-long association with the Library. This year’s flower show will feature three divisions: floral design and photography — themed to The Wizard of Oz with class descriptions such as “Toto, I’ve a Feeling We’re Not in Kansas Anymore” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” — and an educational exhibit on poppies. All floral arrangements and photographs will be by Garden Club members. The free flower show is open July 21 from 2–5 p.m. and July 22 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

159 Main Street, East Hampton

The Inventor

Friday, July 22, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to join the Southampton Arts Center along with the Southampton African American Museum for a screening of the short film The Inventor followed by a Q&A session with the film’s producers, director and cast.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

In-Person Seaglass Jewelry Workshop

Saturday, July 23, 1–2 p.m.

Join instructor Robyn Romanoff as she teaches you about wire wrapping with authentic Long Island sea glass. All materials are included in the $10 registration fee.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Directors Up Close: The Career & Films of Frederico Fellini

Monday, July 25, 6–7 p.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to explore the works of Frederico Fellini, an Italian film director and screenwriter known for his earthy, distinctive style. You’ll view interviews and clips from classic films at the Rogers Memorial Library.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Adult Draw (Instruction & Studio Time)

Tuesday, July 26, 9–10:45 a.m.

This session will begin with a 30-minute instructional time that’s based on questions from the class. Topics include perspective, composition, balance and color. After that, you’ll enjoy free studio time during which individual instruction will be available.

10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio

More Than Meets the Eye at Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Thursday, July 28, 5–6 p.m.

If you’re interested in learning more about winemaking, enjoy listening, smelling and tasting at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard every Thursday night. Tickets are $25 and limited seating is available.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack.631-537-5106, exploretock.com/wolfferestatevineyard

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

With Love, From Cape Hout to Sag Harbor at the Sag Harbor Whaling Museum

Opening Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Take in this exhibit featuring works depicting Sag Harbor Village, whaling and other marine subjects produced by the students of LALEA, a nonprofit organization that provides after-school art education for low-income youth of South Africa. Cape Hout is a small fishing village in South Africa and students were asked to imagine how all harbor towns were connected by water when creating this project.

200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

Set It Off

On view through July 24

Don’t miss the last weekend to view this female-centric show expertly curated by Racquel Chevremont and Mickalene Thomas. The paintings and sculptures explore elements of sound, language and minimalism.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Two Exhibitions: Cornelia Foss & Summer Haze

On view through July 31

Don’t miss your chance to view these fantastic summer exhibitions at MM Fine Art. Cornelia Foss is a realist known for her elegant use of color, which you’ll see in paintings depicting Hampton’s beaches and Central Park. Her work is featured in the Brooklyn Museum of Art and the National Museum for Women. Meanwhile, Summer Haze features the works of East End artists Rainer Andreeson, Edwina Lucas, Michael Meehan and Dinah Maxwell Smith.

4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

