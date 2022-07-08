Podcasts

Power Women: Dr. Sandra Scott, Executive Director One Brooklyn Health, Brookdale Hospital Campus

Dr. Sandra Scott
Dr. Sandra Scott

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

MEET DR. SANDRA SCOTT

This week on the Power Women podcast, Vicki speaks with Dr. Sandra Scott, Executive Director of One Brooklyn Health, Brookdale Hospital Campus, about her role at the hospital, the people who impacted her early life, and her secrets to success.

Dr. Sandra Scott, the Executive Director of One Brooklyn Health, Brookdale Hospital Campus

Power Women with Victoria Schneps


Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules

