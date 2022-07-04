Recipe: Astro’s Pizza Chef PJ Calapa’s Caesar Salad

PJ Calapa, a former champion of the Food Network’s Chopped and chef/co-owner of the new Astro’s Pizza in Amagansett, was kind enough to share his popular Caesar salad recipe with us.
PJ Calapa’s Caesar Salad a la Astro’s Pizza
Ingredients (A):
28 oz anchovy (1 tin)
300 g lemon juice
75 g Worcestershire sauce
250 g roasted garlic
300 g water
Ingredients (B):
1900 g mayo
30 g black pepper
300 g parmesan
2 heads of little gem lettuce
Toasted bread crumbs
Parmesan cheese
Directions:
1. Blend ingredients (A).
2. Stir in ingredients (B).
3. Dress your greens.
4. Garnish with parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs.
Enjoy!
~ This Caesar salad recipe comes to us courtesy of the new Astro’s Pizza in Amagansett (237 Main Street), where it is featured on the menu found at astrospizza.com