Recipe: Astro’s Pizza Chef PJ Calapa’s Caesar Salad

PJ Calapa, a former champion of the Food Network’s Chopped and chef/co-owner of the new Astro’s Pizza in Amagansett, was kind enough to share his popular Caesar salad recipe with us.

PJ Calapa’s Caesar Salad a la Astro’s Pizza

Ingredients (A):

28 oz anchovy (1 tin)

300 g lemon juice

75 g Worcestershire sauce

250 g roasted garlic

300 g water

Ingredients (B):

1900 g mayo

30 g black pepper

300 g parmesan

2 heads of little gem lettuce

Toasted bread crumbs

Parmesan cheese

Directions:

1. Blend ingredients (A).

2. Stir in ingredients (B).

3. Dress your greens.

4. Garnish with parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs.

Enjoy!

~ This Caesar salad recipe comes to us courtesy of the new Astro’s Pizza in Amagansett (237 Main Street), where it is featured on the menu found at astrospizza.com