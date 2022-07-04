Hampton Eats

Recipe: Astro’s Pizza Chef PJ Calapa’s Caesar Salad

PJ Calapa's Caesar salad, as seen at Astro's Pizza
Courtesy PJ Calappa

PJ Calapa, a former champion of the Food Network’s Chopped and chef/co-owner of the new Astro’s Pizza in Amagansett, was kind enough to share his popular Caesar salad recipe with us.

PJ Calapa’s Caesar Salad a la Astro’s Pizza

Ingredients (A):

28 oz anchovy (1 tin)
300 g lemon juice
75 g Worcestershire sauce
250 g roasted garlic
300 g water

Ingredients (B):

1900 g mayo
30 g black pepper
300 g parmesan
2 heads of little gem lettuce
Toasted bread crumbs
Parmesan cheese

Directions:

1. Blend ingredients (A).
2. Stir in ingredients (B).
3. Dress your greens.
4. Garnish with parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs.

Enjoy!

~ This Caesar salad recipe comes to us courtesy of the new Astro’s Pizza in Amagansett (237 Main Street), where it is featured on the menu found at astrospizza.com

Chef PJ Calapa with his scampi - but he also makes a great caesar salad
