Reminder: Get your tickets now to Taste the Greats on April 21 on the waterfront at The Piermont in Babylon. Meet top South Shore chefs and taste their creations while enjoying views of Great South Bay, vino and live music. General admission tickets include unlimited tastings, unlimited wine, cocktails and craft beer from 7–9 p.m. VIP tickets include all the above with exclusive tastings and sips as well as an afterparty from 9–10 p.m.

It’s time for Spring Long Island Restaurant Week, which runs April 24 through May 1! Start scouting the website to find participating restaurants across Long Island. East End eateries already on board are: The Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow, Bistro 72 and The Preston House in Riverhead, On the Docks in Aquebogue, Legends in New Suffolk, Southampton Publick House and Union Sushi & Steak in Southampton and Calissa in Water Mill. Organizers are expecting more East End restaurants to sign on. Check the new interactive map at longislandrestaurantweek.com for updates.

PJ Calapa, chef and owner of, Scampi and The Spaniard in Manhattan, is taking over Astro Pizza at 237 Main Street in Amagansett. Calapa, a CIA grad, learned his trade at Bouley, Eleven Madison Park and Ai Fiori, the latter of which gained Michelin star recognition. Astro’s investors include Ben Leventhal, one of the founders of Resy. Look for Calapa’s take on pizzas and fresh pastas in a beachy setting. There will be a clam pie, too!

Other new restaurants include Sant Ambroeus opening a location in East Hampton at the former Babette’s; the team behind Dopo La Spiaggia and Dopo Argento will add Dopo il Ponte in Bridgehampton at the former World Pie. Hedge funder Heath Freeman, who bought East Hampton Point last year, will open Sunset Harbor where Harbor Bistro used to operate, Enchante at the site of the former Red|Bar brasserie in Southampton and Crash Cantina at the location of the former Inn Spot on the Bay in Quogue.

Ten Homakase, a premium and private omakase offering from renowned sushi chef and co-owner Daniel Kim, brings omakase to the Hamptons this summer with a customizable experience readily available in the comfort of a private home, office, or event setting. The brand provides an expandable nigiri course menu and add-ons such as uni, wagyu and sake tastings. Visit

tenhomakase.com for more info.

Elaia Estiatorio is hosting a Malbec Wine Dinner this Thursday for Malbec World Day. This initiative by Wines of Argentina honors the finest global wines through varied tasting celebrations, positioning Argentine Malbec as one of the most prominent in the world. Elaia’s event consists of a four-course dinner paired with luxury wines from Catena Zapata.

Food Quote: “I judge a restaurant by the bread and the coffee.” ~ Burt Lancaster

