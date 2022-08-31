Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sometimes you need a reason a to splurge on a wine, and other times the wine IS the reason to splurge. This wine is the latter. The 2019 DAOU Soul of a Lion cabernet sauvignon is a wine that, once tasted, is not forgotten.

2019 DAOU Soul of a Lion Cabernet Sauvignon

The 2019 DAOU Soul of a Lion will seduce you with a rich, dark berry nose; silky smooth tannins; a lovely, luxurious mouth feel; and layered flavors of dark, brambly fruit, grilled cherry, toast and faint notes of almond and black licorice.

The Soul of a Lion was created as a tribute to Daou family Patriarch, Joseph Daou. According to his family, Joseph Daou exhibited the strength and courage seen in the king of the jungle. He proudly instilled these traits in his sons. On his DAOU Mountain visit, he listened to his son’s winemaking dream and gave them his blessing. Soul of a Lion is a testament to that moment, a tribute to the man and fitting to the father.

Depending on your wine budget, you may, at $170 a bottle, consider this a luxury or a gift wine rather than an everyday wine. Then again, once you’ve had it, you may very well change your wine budget.

This is definitely the kind of wine that helps one realize how Johnny Depp and a few other celebrities might let their wine budgets get a bit higher than expected. Then again, a dinner for two at a steakhouse can easily top $300.

Speaking of steak, while this wine would pair effortlessly with filet mignon as well as nearly any high-end meat dish, one could always order pizza and enjoy it with Soul of a Lion instead. Eat cheap, drink exceptionally well.

DAOU Vineyards was started to create world-class Bordeaux-style wines in the United States. It was founded by brothers Daniel and George Daou in 2007 in the Paso Robles region of California a region known primarily for outstanding Zinfandels.

To learn more about this beautiful family vineyard, visit daouvineyards.com.