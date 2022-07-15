DAOU Vineyards: Raising The Glass

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

When it comes to luxury wines, DAOU Vineyards is in a class of its own.

This award-winning California wine label is helping the Paso Robles region give Napa a run for its money. What many don’t know, however, is that DAOU’s high quality isn’t just due to luck or good marketing — it’s actually carefully produced by some rather precise processes which takes experience to master.

“We are the fastest growing winery in the luxury sector,” DAOU co-proprietor Georges Daou recently told The Aspen Times. “We never entered this space with the idea of ambition. We just wanted to make great wines for our consumers. But I believe that today we are a true unicorn in this space.”

Family owned and operated with his brother Daniel Daou since 2007, DAOU Family Estates is committed to producing collectible, world-class wines to rival the most respected appellations in the world. DAOU Mountain’s combination of remarkable geology, microclimate, a 2,200-foot elevation, and steep slopes gives it a terroir described as “a jewel of ecological elements.”

The high quality of DAOU’s vintages have increasingly landed it on wine lists at top restaurants across the country, including high-end steakhouses such as Ruth’s Chris and Morton’s. DAOU is a lead sponsor of the Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet, which concludes in August with the annual Dan’s Grill Hampton on August 5 and the inaugural Dan’s Bubbles on August 6.

DAOU Vineyards believes that luxury wines should be accessible to everyone. Its winemakers strive to produce the highest quality wines. The vineyard uses only the finest grapes in its wines. The vineyard’s team of expert winemakers handcraft each batch of wine with care, ensuring that each bottle is perfect, boasting a wide variety of red and white wines, as well as rosé.

To keep up with growing demand, DAOU Family Estates last year added four wine industry stars to lead the charge for PATRIMONY Estate, a breakout cult Cabernet Sauvignon. The longtime veterans of Opus One and other iconic wineries are driving global sales and marketing for PATRIMONY Estate, among other responsibilities.

PATRIMONY is a California “first-growth” Cabernet Sauvignon and the masterwork of Winemaker Daniel Daou as the Daou brothers set out to establish the Adelaida District as the world’s next benchmark for world-class Cabernet Sauvignon. The inaugural 2013 vintage earned 98 points from Wine Advocate, and each successive vintage has been met with similar critical praise.

“PATRIMONY delivers wines with incredibly high phenolic levels rarely achieved anywhere else in the world,” Daniel Daou said.

So next time you’re looking for a special bottle of wine, be sure to give DAOU Vineyards a try.

For more information, visit daouvineyards.com