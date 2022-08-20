East Quogue School Superintendent Robert Long Dies at Age 53

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Robert J. Long Jr., the superintendent and principal of the East Quogue Elementary Union Free School District, died on August 9. He was 53.

The Hampton Bays resident and longtime educator left a big impact on the community he served.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Long,” said Christopher Hudson, president of the board of education for the district. “He was an amazing leader, but most of all an amazing person. He cared for the children and staff as if family, and treated the East Quogue Elementary School as his home. The culture he has created and his legacy will live on, as all of us who have had the pleasure to learn from him will pay it forward.”

Long is survived by his wife Dawn, daughters Shannon and Meghan, parents Robert and Anna as well as siblings Kerry, Daniel and Kathleen in addition to his mother in-law Ann Pavlovsky, nieces and nephews.

Services for Long were held at R.J. O’Shea Funeral Home in Hampton Bays followed by a Mass of Christian burial on August 13 at St. Rosalie’s Church in Hampton Bays.

In lieu of flowers, donate to either East End Hospice or to the Robert J. Long Jr. Scholarship Fund C/O East Quogue UFSD, 6 Central Avenue, East Quogue, NY 11942