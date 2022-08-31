Homeowners Summonsed After Fatal Noyac House Fire

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Town of Southampton authorities have charged the owners of a Noyac home with dozens of violations after a fire killed two Maryland sisters whose family rented the house for vacation.

Peter and Pamela Miller are facing violations in Southampton Town Justice Court, where the initial appearance in the case was held on August 26.

Southampton Town police have said the sisters, 19-year-old Jillian Wiener and Lindsay Wiener, 21, were sleeping on the second floor and unable to escape after the fire broke out at 3 Spring Lane in the early morning hours of August 3.

Their parents, Lewis and Alisa Wiener, ages 60 and 52, who were on the ground floor, and brother Zachary, 23, who escaped through a second-floor window, survived. The family was vacationing from Potomac, Maryland.

Investigators reportedly believe the fire originated from an outdoor kitchen but the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.