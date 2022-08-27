Jeffery Walter Abinette Dies at Age 34

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Jeffery Walter Abinette died on August 12.

In the morning hours, his loving brother Travis found him inside their home in Mastic. He was 34.

Jeffery overcame numerous challenges throughout his life. He was always stronger than he realized, and smarter than he knew. His friends and family will forever miss him.

Born in New York, Jeff was raised by his mom and dad, until his mother died unexpectedly. Jeff lived with his grandparents in Selden for many years. He had a very close relationship with his sister Madison and two brothers, Travis and Trevor.

Jeffery Abinette’s memorial services were held on Tuesday, August 23 at the Marinello Funeral Home, which is located at 493 Middle Country Road in Coram.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Jake Koenigsdorf Foundation, a nonprofit organization Jeffery cared about. Donations can be sent directly through their website at jakekfoundation.com