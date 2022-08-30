Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Shelter Island may be the least populous of the five East End towns, but a wave of new destinations has awoken this sleepy getaway from its slumber.

From historic properties getting renovated to the island getting its first-ever bagel shop, there are plenty of reasons to hop the ferry to this quiet community nestled between the Twin Forks.

Here’s a roundup of the latest additions to the itinerary for your next visit to Shelter Island.

What’s New on Shelter Island

Alfredo Paredes Shelter Island Shop at Ram Design Home

This shop will feature the designer’s luxury furniture collection, alongside home accessories, art, and vintage objects curated by Cristina Peffer, the founder of the venue. 181 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, 631-749-5067, alfredoparedesstudio.com

The Eccentric Bagel

The Eccentric Bagel is the first-ever bagel store to open on Shelter Island. This store opened in April, and already has a consistent swarm of customers eager to try founder and owner Darryn Weinstein’s unique bagel recipe. 25 W. Neck Road, Shelter Island, 631-749-5363, eccentricbagel.com

The Heights Café and Wine Bar

Located at the newly renovated Chequit Hotel, which hosted its grand opening just in time for its 150th anniversary, this café will offer a kickback space for guests to relax and enjoy a pastry and a glass of wine during their stay. 23 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island, 631-749-0018, thechequithotel.com

León

This hot new restaurant founded by Valerie Mnuchin and her father Robert is set to open this summer. The menu showcases their delectable formula of French-Italian dishes prepared in the Provençal style with an emphasis on native ingredients, herbs and plenty of olive oil. 29 W. Neck Road, Shelter Island, leon1909.com

Marni Marine

Located at Sunset Beach Hotel, Marni Marine returned to Shelter Island for the second year this summer as a seasonal pop-up. With revamped orange and yellow walls, the store will host women’s and men’s ready-to-wear as well as accessories from Marni’s spring/summer 2021 collection. The pop-up will also sell items such as limited-edition baskets, vases, necklaces, hats, and bags. 35 Shore Road, Shelter Island, 929-359-9057, marni.com/en-us/stores/marni-sunset-beach

The Pridwin Hotel

Having reopened just in time for its 95th anniversary after a two-year-long renovation, the new Pridwin features 16 private cottages and 49 rooms in the main building, along with a new restaurant and bar. The hotel’s remodel was able to modernize the space, while also preserving important and classic pieces from the hotel’s past. The new Pridwin restaurant, The Terrace, serves elevated and classic American dishes with fresh seafood and local wine. With seating available on their deck, this waterfront restaurant offers up breathtaking views of Crescent Beach. Crescent Bar, Pridwin’s next new addition, serves classic cocktails, along with new creations for guests to enjoy. 81 Shore Road, Shelter Island, 631-749-0476

Ram’s Head Inn

The Ram’s Head Inn reopened this summer under new ownership. Aandrea Carter, the new owner, offers up a fresh and modern perspective while still honoring the deep-rooted history of the Inn. The Inn features 17 guestrooms with three different varieties and amenities such as beauty and spa services, a wellness program, and a restaurant. Executive Chef Joe Smith will bring back previous favorite menu items, along with some new dishes to look forward to. The Ram’s Head Inn dining focuses on farm-to-table and features fresh and local seafood. All summer long, there will be a weekly raw bar for guests to enjoy. 108 S. Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com

Seven

This recently renovated bed and breakfast now features an array of amenities such as an outdoor gym, wellness treatments, a pool, and cabanas for guests to enjoy. The renovation highlights the building’s deep-rooted history while also transforming the space into a luxurious destination for travelers. Each room displays contemporary art and provides guests with a book collection to browse. Daily breakfast baskets are provided for guests as well. 7 Stearns Point Road, Shelter Island Heights, 347-326-3259, sevenonshelter.com

Weakfish

This sushi restaurant, located at the Chequit Hotel, is run by Greenport fave Chef Noah Schwartz. The restaurant is named Weakfish because the waters around Shelter Island are known for their large population of weakfish. 23 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island, 631-749-0018, thechequithotel.com