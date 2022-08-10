Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are lots of fun things to do on the North Fork this week, August 13–18, 2022, including live shows, outdoor activities, workshops, art exhibitions and more.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

The Lords of 52nd Street

Saturday, August 13, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to hear the actual band that backed Billy Joel on such iconic albums as The Stranger, Glass Houses and 52nd Street. Tickets are $49–$59 and doors open at 7 p.m.

118 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Paris Ray Live at Bedell Cellars

Sunday, August 14, noon–4 p.m.

Enjoy the charming acoustic sounds of Paris Ray at Bedell Cellars, where you can also sample freshly shucked local oysters from Founders Oyster. Bedell Cellars has been making handcrafted, small-batch wines for over 40 years.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Live Music by Robin Sidor at Suhru Wines

Thursday, August 18, 4–7 p.m.

Join North Fork native Robin Sidor as she performs live at Suhru Wines, where you’ll enjoy Happy Hour glass and cheese plate specials along with the full wine menu. Reservations are recommended.

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Havens Farmers Market

Saturday, August 13, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Get out and about with local farmers and craftspeople selling their wares on Shelter Island, including fresh fish, baked goods and wine.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Classic Guided Wine Country Bike Tour

Saturday and Sunday, August 13 and 14, 10 a.m.

There’s no better way to view the bucolic North Fork in summer than on two wheels. This tour includes privileged access to vineyards, olive oil and vinegar tastings and visits to local farm stands. You’ll also take a stroll down the charming shops on Love Lane. Add-ons include wine tastings and authentic Mexican lunches.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

East End Arts Summer Soirée

Thursday, August 18, 6 p.m.

Celebrate 50 years of art at East End Arts at the first ever Summer Soirée, held in a tent on the grounds of the East End Arts Center campus overlooking the Peconic River. Wines, beers, cocktails, live entertainment and art for sale are all part of the fun, as is a silent art auction. Tickets begin at $100 with additional sponsorship available.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Modern Calligraphy With Sip & Script

Saturday, August 13, 10–11:30 a.m.

Join Terra Vite Wineries and Sip & Script for a morning of learning, munchies and wine. You’ll get an intro to modern calligraphy with a pointed dip pen and ink, as well as 15% off all food and beverages.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Winery Tours

Saturday and Sunday, August 13 and 14, noon–4:30 p.m.

Go behind the scenes at Pindar Vineyards and discover how your favorite wines are made. The ticket price of $35 per person ($25 for Wine Club members) includes five wine tastings after the tour. Advanced registration is required.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Tai Chi With Denise Gilles

Wednesday, August 17, 5 p.m.

Decrease stress, improve your mood and increase your flexibility with the Shelter Island Public Library via Zoom. Register ahead of time on the website.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Once on This Island

On view through September 2022

Don’t miss this unique exhibition celebrating the works of artists who have lived and worked on Shelter Island, including Karen Arm, John Chamberlain and Janet Culbertson. You can view it every Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and on Saturdays between 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

16 S Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.