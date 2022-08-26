Things to Do on the North Fork This Week: August 26–31 2022

Go out and about on the North Fork to enjoy all kinds of fun summer events and activities this week, August 26–31 2022.
NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS
Paris Ray at Pindar Vineyards
Friday, August 26, 4-8 p.m.
Enjoy stunning sunsets on the deck or patio while listening to live music at Pindar Vineyards. Wines by the glass and bottle, as well as pizzas, will be available.
37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net
Blood, Sweat & Tears at The Suffolk
Saturday, August 27, 8 p.m.
Blood, Sweat and Tears are known for performing at Woodstock on the same day as Jimi Hendrix in 1969. Their hit songs include “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy” and “Spinning Wheel.” Tickets are $69–$79 and doors will open at 7 p.m.
118 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Haven Farmers Market
Saturday, August 27, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Don’t miss one of the last weeks to get out and about on Shelter Island at the Haven Farmers Market. You’ll sample the wares of several local vendors and craftspeople, including bakers, winemakers and artisans.
16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org/havensfarmersmarket2022.html
Brewery & Vineyard Tour
Saturday and Sunday, August 27 & 28, 10 a.m.
Don’t miss this special bike tour for confident cyclers that includes privileged access to vineyards, farm stands and shopping. Package add-ons include beer and wine tastings, as well as an authentic Mexican lunch.
13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com
The Beach Ball Party @ Sound view Greenport
Saturday, August 27, 6-11 p.m.
Enjoy big band music and a sunset by the sound at Greenport, where there will be plenty of summery bites and poolside dancing. After dinner, sample desserts and DJ spinning at the Low Tide Bar by the beach.
58775 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, eventbrite.com/e/the-annual-beach-ball-2022-tickets-247376448617?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Yoga in the Vines with Solnste
Sunday, August 28, 10-11 a.m.
Enjoy invigorating yoga at Terra Vite Vineyard. All levels are welcome and you’ll need to bring your own mat or towel.
25 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com
ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS
Learn Italian With Professore Gaetano
Friday, August 26, 6-8 p.m.
Learn a little Italian while sipping on fine wines at Sannino Vineyard. Advanced registration is required.
15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com
82nd & 5th: Masterpieces of the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Wednesday, August 31, 11 a.m.-noon
Head on over to the Meeting Room at the Mattituck-Laurel Library to learn about 100 extraordinary works from the Metropolitan Museum of Art from 100 experts.
13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org
NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS
Detour III at East End Arts
On view through August 27
Don’t miss the last weekend to view this summer exhibition at East End Arts featuring the works of artists like Isadora Capraro, James Croak and Kate Maracle. Most of the artists live or work locally and have established careers.
133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org
Works of Frank Olt & Elise Wagner
On view from August 27 through October 2
Enjoy the works of Frank Olt, an artist and professor at LIU known for his ceramics and painting, as well as Elise Wagner, an abstract artist and printmaker. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, August 27 from 5–7 p.m. and there will be an artist talk and demo with Elise Wagner on Sunday, August 28 at 1 p.m.
25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com
