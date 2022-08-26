Things to Do on the North Fork This Week: August 26–31 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Go out and about on the North Fork to enjoy all kinds of fun summer events and activities this week, August 26–31 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Paris Ray at Pindar Vineyards

Friday, August 26, 4-8 p.m.

Enjoy stunning sunsets on the deck or patio while listening to live music at Pindar Vineyards. Wines by the glass and bottle, as well as pizzas, will be available.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Blood, Sweat & Tears at The Suffolk

Saturday, August 27, 8 p.m.

Blood, Sweat and Tears are known for performing at Woodstock on the same day as Jimi Hendrix in 1969. Their hit songs include “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy” and “Spinning Wheel.” Tickets are $69–$79 and doors will open at 7 p.m.

118 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Haven Farmers Market

Saturday, August 27, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Don’t miss one of the last weeks to get out and about on Shelter Island at the Haven Farmers Market. You’ll sample the wares of several local vendors and craftspeople, including bakers, winemakers and artisans.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org/havensfarmersmarket2022.html

Brewery & Vineyard Tour

Saturday and Sunday, August 27 & 28, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss this special bike tour for confident cyclers that includes privileged access to vineyards, farm stands and shopping. Package add-ons include beer and wine tastings, as well as an authentic Mexican lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

The Beach Ball Party @ Sound view Greenport

Saturday, August 27, 6-11 p.m.

Enjoy big band music and a sunset by the sound at Greenport, where there will be plenty of summery bites and poolside dancing. After dinner, sample desserts and DJ spinning at the Low Tide Bar by the beach.

58775 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, eventbrite.com/e/the-annual-beach-ball-2022-tickets-247376448617?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Yoga in the Vines with Solnste

Sunday, August 28, 10-11 a.m.

Enjoy invigorating yoga at Terra Vite Vineyard. All levels are welcome and you’ll need to bring your own mat or towel.

25 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Learn Italian With Professore Gaetano

Friday, August 26, 6-8 p.m.

Learn a little Italian while sipping on fine wines at Sannino Vineyard. Advanced registration is required.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

82nd & 5th: Masterpieces of the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Wednesday, August 31, 11 a.m.-noon

Head on over to the Meeting Room at the Mattituck-Laurel Library to learn about 100 extraordinary works from the Metropolitan Museum of Art from 100 experts.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Detour III at East End Arts

On view through August 27

Don’t miss the last weekend to view this summer exhibition at East End Arts featuring the works of artists like Isadora Capraro, James Croak and Kate Maracle. Most of the artists live or work locally and have established careers.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Works of Frank Olt & Elise Wagner

On view from August 27 through October 2

Enjoy the works of Frank Olt, an artist and professor at LIU known for his ceramics and painting, as well as Elise Wagner, an abstract artist and printmaker. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, August 27 from 5–7 p.m. and there will be an artist talk and demo with Elise Wagner on Sunday, August 28 at 1 p.m.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

