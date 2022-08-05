Power Women: Malikka Karteron, President & CEO of Global25

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

MEET MALIKKA KARTERON

This week on the Power Women podcast, Victoria Schneps speaks with Malikka Karteron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Global25 about her secrets to success, the people who impacted her early life, and her role as CEO of Global25, a full-service art, marketing, and planning company based in NYC specializing in exhibits, events, project development and management, public / private partnerships, and economic development, economic empowerment, and “Place Making” as well as social and economic justice with the goal of making a global impact.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules