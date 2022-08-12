The Wallflowers to Rock Montauk Lighthouse Saturday

VIP tickets are also available with seating in a private section in front of the stage — chairs provided. These tickets include first drink and snacks, wait service for drinks (beer, wine and sodas) during the show. Upon arrival, VIP ticket holders will enter through a separate, VIP-dedicated sign-in line. If you are a ticket holder and want to upgrade to VIP, email [email protected].

The Wallflowers

Lead by singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and band frontman Jakob Dylan, son of music legend Bob Dylan, The Wallflowers have been playing alternative and roots rock since Dylan and guitarist Tobi Miller formed the group in 1989. They debuted their first self-titled album in 1992, but truly found mainstream success in 1996 with Bringing Down the Horse, which included hit songs “One Headlight” and “6th Avenue Heartache” They won Grammy Awards in 1998 for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal and Best Rock Song for “One Headlight.”

The Wallflowers released a total of five albums before taking a break. They then reunited in 2012 to release their sixth album, Glad All Over and, a decade later, released their most recent record, Exit Wounds, in July of last year. This weekend is not their first time playing in the Hamptons — the band played at Guild Hall in 2019, The Surf Lodge in 2017 and Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center in 2009 to name a few of their local performances over the past three decades. Learn more at wallflowersmusic.com.

Jessica Lynn

An NYC-based force in the national country music scene, Jessica Lynn has toured relentlessly and built a fanbase that’s leading her on a path to becoming a household name. She’s been seen by millions on the road and in her three full-length nationwide concert television specials, and she’s shared the stage with mega-stars such as Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Richard Marx, The Allman Betts Band, ZZ Top, and Loretta Lynn. Her star continues to rise with a massive social media presence and, most of all, undeniable music. Learn more at jessicalynnmusic.org.

Montauk Lighthouse

The Montauk Lighthouse, located at 2000 Montauk Highway in Montauk, was commissioned by George Washington in 1792 and lit in 1797. It has been a functional lighthouse ever since, but it has required repairs, renovation and protection from the sea (and dynamite) over the many years since it was built. It is now home to a museum and has a resident lighthouse keeper living there. Annual concerts, like Saturday’s The Wallflowers show, are just one of the many ways the Montauk Historical Society (MHS) raises funds for the iconic landmark’s much-needed renovations and maintenance moving forward. Learn more at montaukhistoricalsociety.org.