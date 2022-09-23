Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

No it wasn’t at Jerry Seinfeld‘s house. But it looked like the parking lot of a very wealthy car nut at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton. Except everyone got to park on the grass. And these cars came from a number of collectors, some of whom had proudly displayed them the day before at The Bridge Golf Club, also in Bridgehampton.

After a weekend of shows and rallies around the Hamptons, The Bridge introduced a ticketed Sunday event at Topping Rose House.

Passed calamari, fancy steak and a very nice tomato salad were part of a garden party brunch thanks to Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Cofounder of all the weekend festivities, Jefferey Einhorn brought a Porsche. “It’s Irish Green” he said proudly. It was next to another earlier Porsche in electric blue. Well, that’s what it looked like, I’m sure Stuttgart has a fancier name for it.

Vintage Ferraris, Lamborghinis and even a Shelby or two were spread around the Topping Rose “backyard.”

Einhorn said the brunch helps the weekend top things off with a charitable component.

“We do two things that give back on Sunday, the first is Hamptons Cars and Coffee over at the Historical Society. Something every car enthusiast could go to.”

That one was free. This Topping Rose event cost $275 for car enthusiasts of all ages.

Dan DeCelles of Sagaponack brought young son Gray. They’re both Ferrari men.

The photo-op filled afternoon benefited Southampton Youth Services. The huge car event the day before at The Bridge benefits something called — wait for it — The Bridge Golf Foundation.

“This is our first year where we got a second charity,” Einhorn continued. “So to have something for kids also was just a phenomenal way to use the connections we’ve grown in the car community and give back to everybody,” he added.

His connection in the weather department that had temperatures and humidity near perfect all weekend long?

“No comment, but it was expensive,” he said with a smile.