The Bridge Car Show Brought Epic Whips to Topping Rose House Last Sunday

Cars on view at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton
Cars on view at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton
Tony Laiacona

No it wasn’t at Jerry Seinfeld‘s house. But it looked like the parking lot of a very wealthy car nut at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton. Except everyone got to park on the grass. And these cars came from a number of collectors, some of whom had proudly displayed them the day before at The Bridge Golf Club, also in Bridgehampton.

Car enthusiasts gathered at Topping Rose House on Sunday, September 17
Car enthusiasts gathered at Topping Rose House on Sunday, September 17Tony Laiacona

After a weekend of shows and rallies around the Hamptons, The Bridge introduced a ticketed Sunday event at Topping Rose House.

Passed calamari, fancy steak and a very nice tomato salad were part of a garden party brunch thanks to Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Greg and Lisa Strassberg with their son Senna posing in front of Jefferey Einhorn's "Irish Green" Porsche 911 GT3 Touring at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton
Greg and Lisa Strassberg with their son Senna posing in front of Jefferey Einhorn’s “Irish Green” Porsche 911 GT3 TouringKevin Archega

Cofounder of all the weekend festivities, Jefferey Einhorn brought a Porsche. “It’s Irish Green” he said proudly. It was next to another earlier Porsche in electric blue. Well, that’s what it looked like, I’m sure Stuttgart has a fancier name for it.

Vintage Ferraris, Lamborghinis and even a Shelby or two were spread around the Topping Rose “backyard.”

Richard and Kate Pineda with their vintage Ferrari 250 GT Coupe at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton
Richard and Kate Pineda with their vintage Ferrari 250 GT CoupeKevin Archega

Einhorn said the brunch helps the weekend top things off with a charitable component.

“We do two things that give back on Sunday, the first is Hamptons Cars and Coffee over at the Historical Society. Something every car enthusiast could go to.”

1990 Porsche 911 C4 Safari with owner Michael Pollock at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton
1990 Porsche 911 C4 Safari with owner Michael PollockKevin Archega

That one was free. This Topping Rose event cost $275 for car enthusiasts of all ages.

Dan DeCelles of Sagaponack brought young son Gray. They’re both Ferrari men.

1972 Ferrari Daytona Spider with owner Michael Schudroff (right), Kyle Dennis, Jeff Cole, Jason Cole at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton
1972 Ferrari Daytona Spider with owner Michael Schudroff (right), Kyle Dennis, Jeff Cole, Jason ColeChris Jeyes

The photo-op filled afternoon benefited Southampton Youth Services. The huge car event the day before at The Bridge benefits something called — wait for it — The Bridge Golf Foundation.

“This is our first year where we got a second charity,” Einhorn continued. “So to have something for kids also was just a phenomenal way to use the connections we’ve grown in the car community and give back to everybody,” he added.

Jaguar XK120 with Peter Ostrega & Samantha Anglelilli's baby at Topping Rose House in BridgehamptonJaguar XK120 with Peter Ostrega & Samantha Anglelilli's baby at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton
Jaguar XK120 with Peter Ostrega & Samantha Anglelilli’s babyChris Jeyes

His connection in the weather department that had temperatures and humidity near perfect all weekend long?

“No comment, but it was expensive,” he said with a smile.

1958 Mercedes Benz 300 SL Roadster with Jason Cole, Michael Schudroff, Kyle Dennis and Jeff Cole at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton
1958 Mercedes Benz 300 SL Roadster with Jason Cole, Michael Schudroff, Kyle Dennis and Jeff ColeChris Jeyes

