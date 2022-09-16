Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Alicia Longwell

Episode 97: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Alicia Longwell, the Parrish Art Museum’s Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Chief Curator, Art and Education. She has been integral to the continued success of the acclaimed museum and has organized countless surveys and solo exhibitions featuring talented artists including Dorothea Rockburne, Jack Youngerman and Marsden Hartley.

