Alicia Longwell, Parrish Art Museum curator
Alicia Longwell, Parrish Art Museum curator

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Alicia Longwell

Episode 97: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Alicia Longwell, the Parrish Art Museum’s Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Chief Curator, Art and Education. She has been integral to the continued success of the acclaimed museum and has organized countless surveys and solo exhibitions featuring talented artists including Dorothea Rockburne, Jack Youngerman and Marsden Hartley.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Alicia Longwell, the Parrish Art Museum’s Curator – Episode 97

