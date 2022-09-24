East Hampton Educator Dominic Annacone Dies at 86

Dr. Dominic “Dom” Annacone, longtime passionate and progressive educator, died peacefully in his Amagansett home on Monday, September 12, after a prolonged illness. He was 86.

A resident of East Hampton, Annacone was the youngest son of Loretta and Thomas Annacone of Peekskill. He graduated from SUNY New Paltz, class of 1957, and received his doctorate in educational administration from Hofstra University. Beginning in 1977, he was a prominent figure in East End schools for decades.

He became principal of Pierson High School in Sag Harbor, and went on to serve as the district’s superintendent until 1991. From there, Annacone became the interim superintendent for Springs Schools, where he remained as a curriculum consultant before becoming the superintendent of the Wainscott School District for 14 years, from 1997 to 2011.

Annacone also taught at Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico, and was one of the first educators in the U.S. to advocate for year-round schooling. His hobbies included tennis, jumping rope, golf, fishing, opera and clamming, and he was a voracious reader.

He is survived by his sons Stephen and Paul Annacone from his marriage to Catherine Annacone; his grandchildren Nicholas, Olivia and Emmett; and his longtime partner Mary Stone.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, September 21 at Yardley & Pino Funeral Home on 94 Pantigo Road in East Hampton, followed by internment at at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery on Cedar Street.