Get out and about for apple and pumpkin picking and more family fun and kids adventures on the East End this week, September 10–14, 2022.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Salt Marsh 101 Exploration

Saturday, September 10, 1:30–3:30 p.m.

Your little explorer ages 8 and up can explore a salt marsh with LeighAnn to learn about fish, birds, plants and other treasures. The salt marsh plays a critical role in South Fork ecology. Advanced registration is required.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Harbes Orchard’s Annual Fall Apple Fest

Saturday & Sunday, September 10 & 11, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Welcome fall to the core at Harbes’ annual Apple Fest, which includes two fun-filled days of apple picking, A Robin Hood Trivia Challenge Corn Maze, live music and a pumpkin patch. Access to the farm requires general admission.

5698 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com/events/apple-festival

Live, Laugh and Learn: Back to School

Monday, September 12, 11:15 a.m.–noon

Your little one ages 2 1/2–4 can hop on over to the Southold Library with an adult to participate in literacy activities focusing on arts and crafts, science and games.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-637-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Skateboarding Clinic

Tuesday, September 13, 4–5p.m.

Your sporty kiddo ages 5–10 can skate on over to Project Most, where they will learn balance and new tricks. Skateboards and pads will be provided, but you’ll need to bring your own helmet and water.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Mixed Media Art for Homeschoolers at Art Studio Hamptons

Wednesday, September 14, noon–1:30 p.m.

Your homeschooler in grades 1–8 can have some serious fun at Art Studio Hamptons through painting, drawing and collage-making. Students will learn how to use a variety of mediums that including watercolor, pastel and colored pencils.

96 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, artstudiohamptons.com

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Agawam Park

Get your little ones out in the fresh air at Agawam Park, where parents will appreciate soft flooring and sturdy equipment. Enjoy beautiful water views and plenty to keep even toddlers busy. Picnic tables, restrooms and parking are all available.

Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Agawam-Park-2

BuddhaBerry

Take your little sweet teeth over to BuddhaBerry for fantastic frozen yogurt and a healthy variety of toppings. Waffles, a coffee bar and vegan flavors are all available.

125 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3888, buddhaberry.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Cowfish

If your little guppies are hungry after a long day of exploring the East End, head on over to Cowfish, where they’ll enjoy lovely water views and a “Little Fish” menu that includes classics like grilled cheese, chicken fingers and fried shrimp.

258 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Downs Farm Preserve

Bring your little explorers over to Main Road in Cutchogue, where Downs Farm preserve is located directly across from Pellegrini Vineyards. Your kiddos can enjoy nature trails, nesting birds and butterflies in a beautiful environment.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-1283, southoldtownny.gov/266/Downs-Farm-Preserve

Garden of Eve Farm

Swing on over to the Garden of Eve Farm, where young nature-lovers can enjoy a Fun Fields Play Area as well as a Farm Tour that includes collecting eggs, caring for chickens and harvesting crops. Mums, pumpkins and craft beer for parents are all part of the fun in the fall.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Don’t miss the first weekend to check out Hank’s Pumpkintown, which opens on September 10. You’ll enjoy all kinds of fall fun, including apple picking, a pumpkin patch, a maze park and the market.

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Milk Pail Fruit Stand

Apple Picking is back at the Milk Pail Fruit Stand, where additional fall treats include pumpkins, squash and gourds. Hot cider and other treats are available at the Fresh Market.

50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Seven Ponds Orchard

Enjoy some serious apple picking, a corn maze, hayrides, a market and a picnic area at Seven Ponds Orchard. Make sure to arrive early to grab your red wagon!

65 7 Ponds Road, Water Mill. 631-726-8015, facebook.com/sevenpondsorchard

Tick Tock Mini Golf

This classic mini-golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on or get in on the fun with their junior swingers.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

Whale’s Tale

If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure with the kiddos, hop on the ferry and head on over to the Whale’s Tale on Shelter Island. Little ones will enjoy mini-golf, indoor games and ice cream, while parents will appreciate the coffee selection.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.