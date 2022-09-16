Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Pumpkin picking is the quintessential fall family activity, and the East End a long list of bucolic and exciting places to enjoy it.

HAMPTONS PUMPKIN PICKING

Fairview Farm at Mecox: While Fairview Farm’s main attraction is undoubtedly their annual Maize corn maze design, their grand pumpkin patch is a marvel of its own. Rounding out this family day in Bridgehampton are the corn cannon, farm stand and concession stand filled with freshly made popcorn and ribbon fries. The farm is open weekends, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., through November 6. 69 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

Hank’s Pumpkintown: Beginning Saturday, September 17, families can pick pumpkins of all sizes across acres of U-pick fields. And for the kids who can’t be satiated with just one activity, there’s also Maze Park, which is jam-packed with corn mazes, wagon rides, the family corn train, cow milking, Hank’s Hoops, haybale hoist, duck races, Little Hank’s Little Pumpkintown, Who’s Your Chick Guessing Game, horse tail braiding and lots more. Add gem mining and the market full of fall treats such as apple cider slushies and kettle corn, and a visit to the pumpkin patch becomes an all-day affair. They’re open 9:30a.m.–5:30 p.m. daily. 240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

The Milk Pail: Throughout September and October weekends, The Milk Pail will provide visitors with the chance to pick from a wide variety of pumpkins: baby boo, big max, jack be little, Jarrahdale, cheese pumpkins and others. Visitors shouldn’t skip Amy’s Flowers or the fresh market if they enjoy planters and hanging baskets, baked goods, maple syrup, fruit, nut butters and more. The farm is open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m., through the month of October. 50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Seven Ponds Orchard: While these pumpkins aren’t ripe for picking just yet, in the meantime, families can pick apples, blackberries, raspberries, cherry tomatoes, string beans, eggplant, zucchini and sunflowers. Kids won’t mind waiting for pumpkins when they witness Toyland, the corn maze, cow train rides, hayrides, mining, pedal karts and more. Seven Ponds is open daily, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. 65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill. 631-726-8015

NORTH FORK PUMPKIN PICKING

Andrews Family Farm: The fall harvest brings an abundance of goodies to Andrews Family Farm through late October: fresh-picked herbs, ornamental kale, Montauk daisies, Indian corn, corn stalks, bouquets, pies, eggs, honey and, of course, pumpkins. Roasted corn is also available on weekends, and rumor has it some Thanksgiving feast additions will be for sale in the days leading up to the family holiday. They’re typically open seven days a week, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., except on Sundays when they close an hour early. 1038 Sound Avenue, Wading River. 631-929-0038, andrewsfamilyfarm.com

Fink’s Country Farm: Fink’s fall barnyard is open on weekdays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., with plenty of pumpkins ready to be U-picked, as well as a barnyard and play areas for the kiddos. The party really gets going on weekends and holidays through October 30 when the farm is open, 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m., for the 2022 fall festival. Admission nets visitors unlimited hay rides, animatronic chicken show, barnyard buddies, jump pillow, tractor pull, hamster wheels, live music, mining station, kiddie train, the daytime corn maze, nighttime flashlight maze and much more. 6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River. 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com

Gabrielsen’s Country Farm: Gabrielsen’s is overflowing with ornamental cabbage, Montauk daisies and hardy mums in a wide variety of colors, as well as straw bales, corn stalks, fall decorations and pumpkins in the field. Family visit to the farm gets even better when kids discover the giant pumpkin and games area, restorations schoolhouse, picnic area and choo choo train rides. They’re open daily, 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m., through Christmas Eve. 200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

Harbes Family Farm: Fall visitors can pick their pumpkins and gourds straight from the vine, or grab them at the farm stand. Their signature apple cider doughnuts are always a hit, as are their ice cream flavors. One of the most enticing offerings for kids is the Harbes Barnyard Adventure, which includes the Gnome Hedge Maze, sports zone, Bunnyville and more every day, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. 715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Harbes Farms Jamesport: There’s more Harbes fun to be had in Jamesport, with the 9-acre pumpkin patch, hayrides, Robin Hood Corn Maze and farm-fresh food and drink and more. It’s open on weekends and holidays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. 1223 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-494-4796

Helen’s Flower Farm: This North Fork farm offers dozens of pumpkin, gourd and squash varieties every day during the fall, as well as an apple orchard and playground for the tykes. They plan to open the weekend of September 17, so call ahead if you’re planning to visit then. 987 Union Avenue, Aquebogue. 631-779-2893

Krupski Farms: Pumpkin season has returned to this fifth-generation family farm. While you’re spending a day on the farm, check out the expansive farm stand, hayrides and more. The Krupskis welcome visitors daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday–Sunday. 38030 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-7841

Lewin Farms: Families are encouraged to call ahead to plan their perfect day of pumpkin, apple or vegetable picking. The U-pick fields are usually open daily, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. The 2022 corn maze is open to daring adventurers from 10 a.m. to close on weekends and holidays. 812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

May’s Farm: Tractor-drawn hayrides and May’s Amazing Corn Maze await visitors to this family-oriented pumpkin patch, as does Elmo, who frequents the farm on weekends in October. Icy apple cider, roasted corn and a greenhouse full of seasonal decorations, flowers and veggies complete this awesome autumn attraction. The farm is open daily, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. 6361 NY Route 25A, Wading River. 631-929-6654, maysfarmny.com

Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm: Beginning September 24, the pumpkin patch will be open to pickers of all ages every Saturday and Sunday (as well as Columbus/Indigenous Peoples Day) through the fall. Children will get a big kick out of the pumpkin patch playground, while the whole family can enjoy the corn maze, farm stand, For Goodness Cakes Co. and smoothie trucks, and more. 2287 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-727-1786

Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm: Opening Saturday, September 17, the pumpkin patch is open noon–5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekends, as well as on school holidays through October 30. Hay rides and the corn maze provide some exciting after-school fun on weekdays, and on weekends, the lineup of activities grows to include arm and hand painting, Love at First Bite, the snack shack and tasty roasted corn. 270 West Lane, Aquebogue. 631-722-3467, stakeyspumpkinfarm.com

Wickham’s Fruit Farm: Wickham’s is one of the most expansive farms on the North Fork, which means plenty of apples and pumpkins ripe for harvesting this fall. The pumpkin patch is expected to open any day now, so call ahead. U-pick is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Don’t forget to check the farm’s tour availability calendar to schedule a family field trip. 28700 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com