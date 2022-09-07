Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As fall approaches, many wine drinkers begin to think about transitioning to reds. One wine that should be at the top of everyone’s list as they move into autumn is the 2016 Proprietor’s Reserve Cabernet Franc from Harbes Vineyard.

Harbes has been a longtime staple on the East End. What many may not know is, the Harbes family originally farmed in the Hempstead area until the Long Island Expressway was built through their farm in the 1960s. At that time the family chose to move to Long Island’s rural North Fork and began farming in Mattituck.

In 1978, Ed and Monica Harbes started life on the family farm in Mattituck. Ed worked with his father, becoming a 12th generation farmer striving to provide for his ever-growing family with the potato and cabbage farming. Having eight children, Monica devoted her time to homemaking and motherhood, helping on the farm when time permitted.

Now with five different locations, including farms and an orchard, the name Harbes is one visitors will most definitely recognize as they travel the North Fork. According to their website, Harbes is the North Fork’s first certified sustainable vineyard.

Harbes Vineyard 2016 Proprietor’s Reserve Cabernet Franc

While a number of their wines have recently received rave reviews and awards, the 2016 Proprietor’s Reserve Cabernet Franc, which received 91 points from Wine Enthusiast, is a real standout. With a deep ruby color in the glass, and gorgeous legs, bright and ripe cherry flavors on the nose and palate and smooth tannins, this medium-bodied red is a delight.

It has great versatility — while it will complement red meat or barbecue, it isn’t too heavy for chicken or pasta dishes. The wine retails for $42.

For more Harbes Vineyard wines, head over to harbes-wines.square.site.