Hampton Classic 2022 Grand Prix Weekend Time Schedule

The 2022 Hampton Classic Horse Show kicked off on Sunday, August 28 with much fanfare and excitement. This weekend, the various competitions truly heat up with several winners to be named, culminating in the announcement of Sunday’s $410,000 Hampton Classic Five-Star Grand Prix champion.

Plan your weekend of exciting equestrian events and competitions with this helpful schedule.

Friday, September 2

Hampton Classic Grand Prix Weekend Begins

GRAND PRIX RING • 8 a.m.

407 $12,500 Pacaso Amateur Jumper Classic Medium (1.35m), II.2.b

AMATEUR JUMPER (1.30M) MEDIUM CHAMPIONSHIP

6002 $37,000 Wölffer Estate Jumper Classic (1.45m), FEI 2* , 238.2.2

GRAND PRIX RING • 1 p.m.

5002 $74,000 Douglas Elliman 5* Grand Prix Qualifier, FEI Table A, Article 238.2.2 (CSI 5*)

403 $10,000 Lugano Diamonds Junior/Amateur Welcome Stake (1.40m) II.2.b

JUMPER RING 2 • 8 a.m.

236 Anna Klose Adult Amateur Jumper High (1.10m), II.1

239 Children’s Jumper High (1.10m), II.1

412 Amateur Classic Low (1.25m) 11.2.b

AMATEUR JUMPER LOW 1.20M CHAMPIONSHIP

413 TAK Protective Services Junior Jumper Classic Low (1.25m) 11.2.b

JUNIOR JUMPER 1.20M LOW CHAMPIONSHIP

ANNE ASPINALL RING • 8 a.m.

50 Human Touch Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter, 36+

51 Human Touch Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter, 36+

595 The Whitman Team Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter, 18-35

596 The Whitman Team Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter, 18-35

43 Hunt Ltd. Amateur-Owner 3’6”Hunter, 36+

44 Hunt Ltd. Amateur-Owner 3’6” Handy Hunter, 36+

38 Amateur-Owner 3’6” Hunter, 18-35

39 Amateur-Owner 3’6” Handy Hunter, 18-35

55 Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under

56 Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under

65 Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

66 Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

60 Small Junior Hunter 16-17

61 Small Junior Hunter 16-17

70 Large Junior Hunter 16-17

71 Large Junior Hunter 16-17

SMALL JUNIOR HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

LARGE JUNIOR HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

HUNTER 2 RING • 8 a.m.

124 Adult Amateur Hunter 18-35

125 Adult Amateur Hunter 18-35

129 Adult Amateur Hunter 36-49

130 Adult Amateur Hunter 36-49

134 DAOU Vineyard Adult Amateur Hunter 50+

135 DAOU Vineyard Adult Amateur Hunter 50+

419 $2,500 Adult Amateur Hunter Classic

SECOND ROUND ADULT AMATEUR HUNTER CLASSIC (TOP 20 RETURN)

ADULT AMATEUR HUNTER 18-35 CHAMPIONSHIP

ADULT AMATEUR HUNTER 36-49 CHAMPIONSHIP

ADULT AMATEUR HUNTER 50+ CHAMPIONSHIP

ADULT AMATEUR HUNTER GRAND CHAMPIONSHIP

HUNTER 3 RING • 8 a.m.

341 Dover Saddlery / U.S. Hunter Seat Medal Qualifying Class

342 ASPCA / NHSAA / Maclay

347 Hamel Foundation NHS 3’3” Medal

573 Junior Hunter 3’3” 16-17 Years

574 Junior Handy Hunter 3’3” 16-17 Years

568 Junior Hunter 3’3” 15 & Under

569 Junior Handy Hunter 3’3” 15 & Under

Saturday, September 3: Hampton Classic Kids Day

GRAND PRIX RING • 8 a.m.

343 Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search

406 $12,500 Junior Jumper Medium Classic (1.35m), II.2.b

JUNIOR JUMPER (1.35M) MEDIUM CHAMPIONSHIP

GRAND PRIX RING • noon

6003 $74,000 2* Grand Prix FEI Table A, Art. 238.2.2

GRAND PRIX RING • 2:30 p.m.

5003 $74,000 LONGINES Cup FEI Table A, Art. 238.2.2 (CSI 5*)

JUMPER RING 2 • 8 a.m.

405 $5,000 Adult Amateur High Jumper Classic (1.10m) II.2.b

ADULT AMATEUR HIGH JUMPER CHAMPIONSHIP

409 $5,000 Beval Children’s High Jumper Classic (1.10m), II.2.b

CHILDREN’S JUMPER HIGH CHAMPIONSHIP

345 Washington International Equitation Classic, Jumper Phase

369 3’3” USHJA Jumping Seat Medal

ANNE ASPINALL RING • 8 a.m.

45 Hunt Ltd. Amateur-Owner 3’6” Hunter, 36+

46 Hunt Ltd. Amateur-Owner 3’6” Hunter, 36+

42 Hunt Ltd. Amateur-Owner 3’6” Hunter, 36+ U/S

HUNT LTD. AMATEUR-OWNER 3’6” HUNTER, 36+ CHAMPIONSHIP

40 Amateur-Owner 3’6” Hunter, 18-35

41 Amateur-Owner 3’6” Hunter, 18-35

37 Amateur-Owner 3’6” Hunter, 18-35 U/S

AMATEUR-OWNER 3’6” HUNTER, 18-35 CHAMPIONSHIP

48 Human Touch Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter, 36+

49 Human Touch Amateur-Owner 3’3” Handy Hunter, 36+

47 Human Touch Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter U/S, 36+

HUMAN TOUCH AMATEUR-OWNER 3’3”, 36+ HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

593 The Whitman Team Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter, 18-35

594 The Whitman Team Amateur-Owner 3’3” Handy Hunter, 18-35

592 The Whitman Team Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter U/S, 18-35

THE WHITMAN TEAM AMATEUR-OWNER 3’3”, 18-35 HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

HIGH SCORE AMATEUR-OWNER HUNTER

344 Washington International Equitation Classic Qualifying Class, Hunter Phase

HUNTER 2 RING • 8 a.m.

339 Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal

73 Small Pony Conformation Hunter

74 Small Pony Handy Hunter

72 Small Pony Hunter U/S

78 Medium Pony Conformation Hunter

79 Medium Pony Handy Hunter

77 Medium Pony Hunter U/S

83 Large Pony Conformation Hunter

84 Large Pony Handy Hunter

82 Large Pony Hunter U/S

HUNTER 3 RING • 9:30 a.m.

340 National PHA Equitation

575 Junior Hunter 3’3” 16-17 Years

576 Junior Hunter 3’3” 16-17 Years

572 Junior Hunter 3’3” U/S 16-17 Years

570 Junior Hunter 3’3” 15 & Under

571 Junior Hunter 3’3” 15 & Under

567 Junior Hunter 3’3” U/S 15 & Under

JUNIOR HUNTER 3’3” 16-17 YEARS CHAMPIONSHIP

JUNIOR HUNTER 3’3” 15 & UNDER CHAMPIONSHIP

HIGH SCORE JUNIOR HUNTER

1405 SONY Equitation, Flat

1406 SONY Equitation, Fences

Sunday, September 4: Hampton Classic Grand Prix

GRAND PRIX RING • 8 a.m.

351 $10,000 Hermès Equitation Championship

404 $25,000 Agneta & Brownlee Currey Junior/Amateur High Classic, Table II.2.a (1.40m)

JUNIOR/AMATEUR JUMPER (1.40M) HIGH CHAMPIONSHIP

GRAND PRIX RING • 1:30 p.m.

5004 $410,000 Hampton Classic Grand Prix FEI 238.2.2 (CSI 5*)

$30,000 LONGINES RIDER CHALLENGE PRESENTATION

ANNE ASPINALL RING • 10 a.m.

415 $10,000 Sam Edelman Junior/Amateur-Owner Hunter Classic

GRAND HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

HUNTER GROOM AWARD

LEADING HUNTER RIDER AWARD

LEADING JUNIOR RIDER AWARD

LEADING JUNIOR EQUITATION AWARD

HUNTER 2 RING • 8 a.m.

75 Small Pony Working Hunter

76 Small Pony Working Hunter

SMALL PONY HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

80 Medium Pony Working Hunter

81 Medium Pony Working Hunter

MEDIUM PONY HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

85 Large Pony Working Hunter

86 Large Pony Working Hunter

LARGE PONY HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

GRAND PONY HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

416 $2,500 Pony Hunter Classic

For the daily Kids Tent schedule and more info, visit hamptonclassic.com/kids-tent.