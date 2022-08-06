Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dine out with waterfront views in Hamptons Bays, try Origen Vodka, get to Stirring the Pot with Florence Fabricant and more from the East End “Food Seen.”

Did you know that 30% of the territory in Hampton Bays is water? With peaceful beaches like Ponquogue as well as Sears Bellow County Park in the Pine Barrens, the village is a water lover’s dream. Moreso, we’d wager that an appreciable portion of the territory is made up by delicious restaurants.

HAMPTON BAYS DINING

For soothing views and fabulous food, Edgewater is the place for you. Located east of the Shinnecock Canal, patrons have the option of dining on the deck or inside, where the expanse of windows provide gorgeous views.

Cowfish, also along the canal, offers the best of land and sea. The sushi menu is strong; standouts include The Tumbleweed featuring spicy lobster, the Surf & Turf Roll and the tuna poke. The Gibbs Burger with gruyere cheese, dijonaise, bibb lettuce and caramelized onions is sublime. Cowfish is open for lunch and dinner every day.

If you’re trying to cut down on drinking, you probably shouldn’t go to Sundays on the Bay, which makes that admirable endeavor difficult. Their happy hour special is available Monday through Friday (with exception of Wednesdays) from 4–6 p.m. Swing by for $5 beers, $8 wines by the glass and $8 house-mixed drinks.

Canal Cafe is one of the best kept secrets in the entire Hamptons. Inside the Shinnecock Marina, it serves fresh seafood with a waterfront view to compliment. If you want to arrive in a Bonds-esque fashion, pull up via boat, watch as just-caught fish get cleaned on the deck, and listen to live music throughout August.

RUMBA runs on island time and on August 20, the reggae band Project Vibe will be performing on a floating stage in the water! Enjoy the chill vibrations, tropical libations and as their website proclaims, “the tastiest island cuisine north of the

Caribbean.”

Crash Cantina made its debut last May and has one of the liveliest happy hours around. Available 3-6 p.m., guacamole, oysters and pitchers are half-off. There’s a happening every day of the week, from Nacho Monday, Taco Tuesday, Wine Down Wednesday and Churrasco Night on Friday.

MORE FOODIE NEWS & FUN

The world’s first superfood spirit Origen Vodka has splashed onto the scene in the Hamptons for summer 2022. Infused with a proprietary, natural blend of elderberry, artichoke, muscadine grape and green tea, Origen Vodka is scientifically developed to harness the myriad benefits associated with these ingredients. One-hundred percent plant-based with zero artificial flavors or colors, GMOs or additives, it was rigorously tested and sustainably produced, offering a new way to imbibe sipped neat, over ice or in cocktails.

Naturally pink from the combination of raw superfoods, it’s a delicious way to drink smarter. It’s available at select high-end retailers in the Hamptons such as Sag Harbor Liquor Store, Wines by Morrell in East Hampton, Churchill’s in Bridgehampton and Amagansett Wine & Spirits. Origen is also available for direct to consumer shipping at origenvodka.com.

The New York Times food critic Florence Fabricant has brought her acclaimed Stirring the Pot series back to the East End this month! Fabricant will be talkin’ pizza with Brandon Hoy, co-owner of Roberta’s Pizzeria. The discussion will be held at the pizzeria’s newly minted Montauk outpost and along with the culinary convo, there will be a mozzarella-making demonstration and lunch.

Other dates include a cocktail-making demo at Sagaponack Farm Distillery on August 21 and a Vegetable Simple talk, demo, tasting and book signing with Chef Eric Ripert at Hayground School. Get your tickets now!

There’s a new food truck in town. Shmayleys Mobile Events Bar is one of Long Island’s first rolled ice cream businesses. For the uninitiated, rolled ice cream originated in Thailand and is made by frying the cream in a freezing cold pan, spread thin and then rolled. It’s bringing its unique and scrumptious desserts to Dan’s GrillHampton and Dan’s Bubbles for Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend on August 5 and 6.

Bites & Bits

Coche Comedor’s bartenders mixed some liquor and made magic! Their newest cocktails include Mango Con Chile, a delicious concoction of Uruapan Charanda Blanco Tequila, mango puree, fresh lime, agave, Bittermen’s Hellfire Shrub and tajin salt. Also new: Black Magick, an otherworldly Mezcal mix including American Fruits black currant and muddled blackberries.

Blue Parrot recently launched new tequila tasting flights, available for the rest of the summer season. Located in the alley way behind Ralph Lauren in East Hampton, the team there has turned a corner of an East Hampton parking lot into the town’s favorite dive bar.

Have you checked out the new reality show Forever Summer: Hamptons? Filmed last summer, Dockers, Blue Mar Hamptons and The Hamlet all make appearances on the popular Amazon Prime series. Trust us — they’re better to experience in-person than on a screen!

Did You Know?

That Lil’ Birdie in Sag Harbor serves a six-course Michelin-style menu every week as part of their Sunday Supper Dinner Series. If you missed their wonderful winter ramen nights, now is your opportunity to dine like a don. You’re in for quite the treat!

Live music can be enjoyed at Sole East on the weekends. On Saturdays, lounge poolside with cocktails and bar bites in tow as a DJ spins some tunes. On Sundays, the songstress Annie Trezza serenades patrons during brunch hours. It’s delightful.

Food Quote:

“My mom made me two dishes: take it or leave it.” ~ Stephen Wright

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!