Breaking the Instagram algorithm and watching your likes go through the roof – it’s the dream, right? But how do you make sure your content is being seen by as many people as possible, instead of just getting lost in the shuffle?

When it comes to building a following online, understanding what to post and who to target go hand in hand.

With so many accounts out there vying for attention, it can be easy to get lost in the noise. But don’t worry – we’re here to help you cut through and learn how to make your Instagram posts more popular. In time, you can start connecting with brands and influencers through your popular posts – and rake in some big earnings along the way!

In this guide, we will walk through some of the best tips and tricks for increasing your engagement on Instagram. By following these simple tips, you can rest assured that your content is being seen by more people and bringing in the likes and comments you desire.

1. Pick A Niche

The first step to making your Instagram posts more popular is to choose a niche. That might sound like common sense, but you would be surprised how many people try to be everything to everyone. When you focus on a specific subject or theme, you become an expert in that area and people are more likely to flock to your account for information.

While Instagram started out as a platform for posting pictures to share with friends, it has morphed into so much more. Now, people use Instagram for everything from following their favorite celebrities to reading the news. And that means there is a niche out there for everyone.

If you want to quickly build a following and watch your likes grow, you’ll want to create content that appeals to a specific group of people. When you focus on a niche, you can better understand the needs and wants of your target audience. This allows you to create content that resonates with them on a deeper level, which leads to increased engagement.

There are endless possibilities when it comes to choosing a niche for your Instagram account. You could focus on a specific topic, like fashion or travel. Or you could target a particular demographic, like moms or millennials.

The sky’s the limit – so take some time to brainstorm and come up with a niche that makes sense for you and your brand. If you want to take it a step further, consider a system to buy Instagram followers within your target audience.

2. Find Your Voice

After you’ve found your niche, it’s time to start thinking about how you want to present yourself to the world. This is where your voice comes in. Your voice is the personality of your brand and it should be reflected in everything you post.

Are you funny or serious? Upbeat or reserved? When you know how you want to come across to your audience, it will be easier to stay on brand with the content you create. If you try to be everything to everyone, you will end up sounding like a robotic brand instead of a real person. And that’s not going to do anything to help you build a following.

Your voice should also be reflected in the tone of your captions. Are you witty or to the point? Formal or informal? The way you write your captions will give your followers a sense of who you are and what they can expect from your account.

3. Use Popular Hashtags

Hashtags might seem like a no-brainer, but they are still one of the best ways to increase the reach of your posts. When you use popular hashtags, you are more likely to show up in people’s feeds – even if they don’t follow you yet.

Of course, you don’t want to go overboard with the hashtags. A few well-chosen hashtags will do the trick. And make sure you are using relevant hashtags that fit with the theme of your post. There is nothing worse than seeing a post with a bunch of random hashtags that have nothing to do with the content.

4. Tag Relevant Accounts

Now we can get into the real tricks of the trade. Tagging relevant accounts is one of the best ways to increase your reach and get more eyes on your content. When you tag another account in your post, their followers will be notified – which means you have the potential to show up in front of a whole new group of people.

Of course, you don’t want to tag just any account. You want to make sure you are tagging accounts that make sense for the content you are sharing. Go back to tip 1 and think about your niche. Who are the big players in that space? These are the accounts you want to be tagging. Engage with them on a regular basis and you’ll start to see your reach grow in no time.

5. Use Calls to Action

People not only want to be entertained when they are scrolling through Instagram, they also want to be engaged. That’s why you should always include a call to action (CTA) in your captions. A CTA is simply an instruction that tells your followers what you want them to do next.

Some examples of calls to action include:

“Tag a friend in the comments!”

“Double tap if you agree.”

“Share this post with your followers for a chance to win.”

“Head to my website to learn more!”

Your CTA should be relevant to the content of your post and it should be something that is easy for your followers to do. If you ask them to do something that is too complicated or time-consuming, they are likely to just scroll right past.

6. Partner with a Proven Social Growth Team

When it comes to social media, the proof is in the pudding. If you want to make your Instagram posts more popular, you need to partner with a proven social growth team that can help you get results.

There are several premium social media Growth Teams on the market that offer a variety of services to help you grow your account. These services can include everything from hashtags and caption writing to account management and platforms that help you buy Instagram likes.

Do your research and look for a company that has a proven track record of helping people grow their social media accounts. Working with a professional team is one of the best investments you can make if you want to take your Instagram game to the next level.

7. Buy Real Instagram Likes

If you’re serious about making your posts more popular, buying real Instagram likes is a strategy you need to consider. When you buy likes, you are essentially paying for people to engage with your content. And the more engagement your content has, the more likely it is to show up in people’s feeds.

Of course, you want to make sure you are buying real likes from a reputable company. There are a lot of scams out there, so do your research before handing over any money. A quick Google search will help you weed out the bad apples.

When you start building a following fast with a team like GoRead.io, you can trust that the likes are from real, active users and that your account is in good hands.

Start Building a Reputable Instagram Brand Now

There you have it – 7 tips to help you make your Instagram posts more popular. If you want to see results, you need to start putting these tips into action today. And if you’re serious about growing your account, partnering with a professional social media growth team is the best way to get results.

Niche down, get engaged with the audience, and start investing in your own brand – and soon enough, you’ll see your posts start to get the attention they deserve.

Remember – consistency is key. The more consistent you are with your posting, the better your results will be. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to get started!