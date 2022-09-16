Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Find family fun for adults and kids alike at these top five East End events and go-to attractions in the Hamptons and North Fork this weekend, September 17–19, 2022.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Full “STEAM” Ahead

Saturday, September 17, 10:30 a.m.

This interactive lesson will teach kiddos ages 8 and up to identify trees and discover how tree ring science works. They will then create their own mobile using tree cookies, beads and shells.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Touch a Truck

Sunday, September 18, 1–3 p.m.

Children will have the opportunity to touch, climb on, sit in and experience many of the trucks and vehicles they see in their community. Very small children and those with sensitive ears are invited during “quiet time” from 1–1:30 p.m. so they can enjoy the vehicles without the noise of horns and sirens.

Stotzky Memorial Park, Columbus Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-3200 ext.205, riverheadrecreation.net

OLA’s 19th Annual Latino Film Festival: Encanto

Sunday, September 18, 2–4 p.m.

OLA’s 19th annual Latino film Festival at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center will include a movie screening of Encanto and a singing competition for young vocalists ages 7–18.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. whbpac.org

Our Fabulous Variety Show Acting For Grades 6–12

Monday, September 19, 4–4:45 p.m.

Your talented thespian can join Kasia Klimiuk for improvisation and basic acting skills. Register online for more information.

977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

F.A.S.T. at the Flanders Youth Center

Monday, September 19, 4–5 p.m.

Your little one in grades K–4 can come on over to the Flanders Youth Center for the first week of Fun Activities with Snacks and Time to Do Homework. Students will make new friends and participate in social-emotional growth activities.

655 Flanders Road, Flanders. southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amagansett Youth Park

Your kiddos can hop, skip and jump over to the Amagansett Youth Park to enjoy some fall frolicking. The facilities include picnic tables, a roller skating rink and a playground. On a rainy day, head into the clubhouse for the indoor play area and toddler arts center.

206 Town Lane, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Amagansett-Youth-Park-60

Amber Waves Farm

Your little ones will love this family-friendly farm that features over 350 varieties of veggies, herbs and fresh-cut flowers, including apples, sweet corn and squash. You’ll also enjoy a Market Café featuring a special kids’ menu and bakery.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

The Clubhouse

Enjoy some serious sporting fun with your kiddos at The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, arcade games, mini golf and snacks.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-637-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Gemelli Gelato

Take your little sweet teeth over to Gemelli Gelato for a tasty treat while they’re exploring the East End. Fancy flavors include Smores and Cake Batter and there is a nice lawn for kids to run around.

139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-5600, gemelligelatohamptonbays.com

Harbes Orchard

If you’ve got little ones who love autumn, you won’t want to miss the action at Harbes, which has locations in Riverhead, Mattituck and Jamesport. Fall fun includes apple picking, corn mazes and pumpkin patches, as well as hayrides and playgrounds. A Barnyard Adventure with live animals is happening in Mattituck. Parents will appreciate a fine selection of local wines and food options.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Puff & Putt Family Fun Center

Enjoy outdoor early fall fun with mini golf, boating and board rentals at Puff & Putt. A small arcade and toy store are also located on the premises.

659 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-4473, puffandputt.business.site

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Your little nature lover can explore critters living in forests and ponds as well as view a beautiful butterfly garden. There’s also a nature gift shop kids can check out on the weekends from noon–4 p.m.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Sundays on the Bay

If your little ones are hungry after a long day of exploring the Hamptons, bring them over to Sundays on the Bay, where they’ll enjoy lovely water views and a kiddie menu. Parents will appreciate a fine selection of salads, fish and steak.

369 Dune Road, Hampton Bays. 631-728-2611, sundaysonthebayrestaurant.com

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

You and your little farmers can pick their own apples while enjoying fresh cider, baked donuts and pies at Wickham’s Fruit Farm. U-pick is open from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. The farm is closed on Sundays.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com/index.htm

Woodside Orchards

Enjoy U-pick apples in Jamesport or Aquebogue along with fresh donuts and cider. The Aquebogue location has a tasting room featuring flights and hard cider for grown-up visitors.

725 Route 25, Aquebogue. 631-722-7220, woodsideorchards.com

