Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

John Catsimatidis

Episode 96: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with John Catsimatidis, billionaire businessman. After dropping out of NYU to work in the grocery business full-time, Catsimatidis found success by age 25, with 10 Red Apple Supermarkets in NYC. Now, four decades later, the Red Apple Group has evolved into a diversified corporation that has holdings in the energy, aviation, retail and real estate sectors.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast