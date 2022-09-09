In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
John Catsimatidis
Episode 96: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with John Catsimatidis, billionaire businessman. After dropping out of NYU to work in the grocery business full-time, Catsimatidis found success by age 25, with 10 Red Apple Supermarkets in NYC. Now, four decades later, the Red Apple Group has evolved into a diversified corporation that has holdings in the energy, aviation, retail and real estate sectors.