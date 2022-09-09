Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with John Catsimatidis, Billionaire Businessman

By
comments
Posted on
John Catsimatidis
John Catsimatidis

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

John Catsimatidis

Episode 96: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with John Catsimatidis, billionaire businessman. After dropping out of NYU to work in the grocery business full-time, Catsimatidis found success by age 25, with 10 Red Apple Supermarkets in NYC. Now, four decades later, the Red Apple Group has evolved into a diversified corporation that has holdings in the energy, aviation, retail and real estate sectors.

Dan Rattiner speaks with John Catsimatidis, billionaire businessmanEpisode 96

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites