Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

On October 26 in the Madison Theatre Building at Molloy University, the Long Island Energy Conference will focus on the future of energy in New York.

Join researchers, government officials, advocacy groups, developers, labor leaders and members of the energy industry as they explore the opportunities — and challenges — for cleaner, more sustainable energy.

The conference, hosted by Schneps Media, is sponsored by National Grid, a utility company whose vision is to fully eliminate fossil fuels from their customers’ gas and electric systems by 2050, if not sooner.

The program will consist of two panels: “The Future of Long Island’s Energy” will discuss the pros and cons of the handful of alternative energy options. The second panel, “How We Get There: Opportunities and Challenges,” will discuss the point where politics and policy intersect.

“National Grid is excited to participate as we advance our Fossil Free Vision, to fully eliminate fossil fuels from our U.S. gas and electric systems, enabling the customers and communities we serve to meet their heating needs in an affordable way while retaining choice,” said Bryan Grimaldi, vice president of corporate affairs at National Grid.

“The future of Long Island is dependent on having a strong strategy in place for our use of energy,” said Chief Executive Officer and Co-Publisher at Schneps Media, Joshua Schneps. “This event brings together great minds to discuss what needs to happen for us to have a green and prosperous energy future.”

The roster of panelists include:

Julie Tighe, president, NYLCV & NYLCVEF

Donna Drummon, Chief Sustainability Officer, Northwell Health

Tristan Brown, Associate professor, SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry

Peter Florey, Owner, The D & F Development Group

Neil Lewis, ED, Sustainability Initiative, Molloy University

Pradheep Kileti, National Grid

Don Claven, Town of Hempstead Supervisor

Pat Guidice, Local 1049 Business Manager

Brian Gilman, Evolve Hydrogen

Eric Alexander, Vision Long Island/Main Street Alliance

Don Chahbazpour, National Grid

Chris Voell, VP Of Business Development United States, Nature Energy

Barika Williams, Executive Director and also the former Deputy Secretary for Housing in NY, ANHD

David G, Schieren, CEO, EmPower Sola

Guests at the conference will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn about the ways they can improve their energy habits, and hear about the steps they can take to help make Long Island’s energy cleaner and more sustainable.

Admission is $10 and includes a light breakfast. The conference runs from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Register here.