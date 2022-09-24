Simple Ways to Save on Heating Costs This Winter

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Comfort takes center stage each winter. As people look to stay warm, many may be quick to turn up the thermostat so their entire home is toasty warm. But much like cranking air conditioners during the dog days of summer, turning up the thermostat each time the winter winds begin blowing can prove costly for homeowners.

According to estimates from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, homeowners spent an average of $911 on home heating costs in the winter of 2019-20. This winter could prove even more expensive, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force much of the world to practice social distancing. That means many professionals are still working from home full-time, while even those who aren’t are no doubt spending more of their free time at home. All those hours spent at home figure to increase reliance on heaters this winter, which means heating bills are likely to go up as the temperatures go down.

“Your home comfort system is most likely the single biggest use of energy in your home,” Southampton- and Mattituck-based Hardy Heating & Air Conditioning said on its website. “In fact, over a third of the energy used in the United States is used to heat and cool buildings. Having a properly designed and installed heating and air conditioning system will have the biggest impact on your energy costs.”

Finding ways to save on heating costs will no doubt prove a priority for many homeowners this winter, and the following are some ways to do just that.

ADD INSULATION

Extra insulation throughout the house can dramatically reduce home heating (and cooling) costs. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, adding insulation in attics, crawl spaces and basement rim joists can help homeowners save as much as 15 percent on heating costs.

LOWER WATER HEATER TEMP

Another way to trim your energy bill this winter is to lower the temperature on your water heater. The U.S. Department of Energy notes that, for every 10-degree reduction in temperature on their water heaters, homeowners can save between 3 and 5% on their water heating costs.

CLOSE FIREPLACE FLUE

Fireplaces can keep a home’s inhabitants warm in winter, but only when they’re in use. When they’re not being used, fireplaces can allow heat to escape a home. When the fireplace is not being used, close the flue to prevent heat from escaping the house. Keeping all windows and doors closed throughout the day is another way to prevent unnecessary heat loss.

HAVE SYSTEM SERVICED

Inefficient HVAC systems cost homeowners considerable amounts of money each year. Annual maintenance performed by a certified HVAC professional can ensure filters are clean and operating at peak efficiency, saving homeowners the costly trouble of having to turn up the thermostat to overcome dirty systems.

Home heating costs figure to increase this winter as people spend more time at home. Various simple strategies can help homeowners stay warm without overpaying to heat their homes this winter.

-Metro Creative Connection