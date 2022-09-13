Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

One of the most prominent communities on the East End and home to the South Fork’s only hospital, the Village of Southampton boasts one of the most robust downtowns in the region.

In addition to Southampton having so much to offer, there are also opportunities for visitors to try a variety of new trendy boutiques, pop-up shops and fresh dining scene concepts.

Here’s a roundup of the latest hotspots giving shoppers and diners yet another reason to visit this chic village.

4 Southampton Spots

BIBA

This summer-themed boutique is now open in Southampton and frequented by celebrities and locals alike. The owner handpicks collections for women of all ages and sizes. 16 Windmill Lane, Southampton. 631-259-2762

Lobster Roll aka LUNCH

The iconic restaurant in Napeague has opened a new location in Southampton. Now you don’t have to travel far for your seafood cravings. 32 Montauk Highway, Southampton. 631-283-3460, lobsterroll.com

NAIA Hamptons

Described as European beach-chic, this restaurant is located at the Capri Hotel and boasts international farm to table cuisine. Features bottomless brunch every day and a DJ. 281 County Road, Southampton. 934-222-0099, naiahamptons.com

The Carpetman by STARK

The Carpetman by STARK celebrated its grand opening on July 16. STARK, the family-owned carpet brand, has paired with local flooring company The Carpetman to bring together quality designs and carpeting all at one location. Along with a vast selection of carpets, The Carpetman by STARK also offers wood and vinyl flooring, as well as gym floors.

Both businesses have been open and assisting customers for many years. Stark was founded in 1938 by Arthur Stark. The business is now being run by his grandchildren, Ashley and Chad Stark. The Carpetman, also a family-owned business, has been in operation for nearly 50 years. 633 County Road 39A, Southampton. thecarpetmanbystark.com