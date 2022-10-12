Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As the acorns fall, along with the temperatures, many look forward to the changing colors — of their wines!

But, as we say goodbye to summer, it’s best to ease into our reds with lovely, light, transitional wines. Here are two that fit the bill perfectly, and both are supremely food-friendly and ready to pair with all the fruits of the wonderful fall harvest.

Autumn Light-Bodied Reds

The first is Long Island’s own 2020 Gamay Noir from Pindar Vineyards.

But first, let’s talk a little bit about the gamay grape. While the gamay varietal may not ring as familiar as the cabernet sauvignon grape, or pinot noir, it is the grape used in Beaujolais wine. Oenophiles may know that Beaujolais Nouveau Day, a French holiday, takes place on the third Thursday of November every year.

This year it falls on November 17. That is the day that this year’s Beaujolais Nouveau is released. This works out well for Americans as the following Thursday is Thanksgiving and Beaujolais Nouveau is a very food-friendly wine.

Now, back to the 2020 Gamay Noir from Pindar. This is a deliciously fresh, fruit-forward, light-bodied red. Unlike its French cousin, which is bottled only weeks after being harvested, this wine from Pindar spends 12 months in American oak lending it a very affable softness.

At only $22, this is a perfect food wine, though it can also be enjoyed on its own. It can be served at room temperature or slightly chilled.

The next wine, which makes a smooth transition from summer to fall, is the 2020 Pinot Noir from Fresh Vine Wine.

While Fresh Vine Wine — a California company co-founded by actress Nina Dobrev and dancer, singer, actress and fitness guru Julianne Hough — is marketed for a healthier lifestyle and shares info for a 5-ounce glass of wine as 0.3 grams of sugar, 3.7 carbs, 101 calories and 13.5% ABV, this is just terrific wine.

Though it is a light-bodied red, as many pinot noirs are, it sacrifices nothing in flavor or mouth feel. You’ll feel like you are simply drinking wonderful wine, because you are.

And pinot noirs are famous for being some of the best wines to pair with foods. But if it’s a late night and the cupboard is a bit bare, don’t despair — this wine, just like the Pindar wine mentioned above, drinks equally well on its own.

At $19, it is an absolute steal.