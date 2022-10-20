Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

For our breast cancer awareness cover, we turned to Andrea McCafferty and Kat O’Neill, owners of The White Room Gallery in Bridgehampton, who were kind enough to provide us with this lovely piece, “Super Hot,” by John Joseph Hanright.

We spoke to the gallery owners about this week’s cover, Hanright’s art, and love.

The White Room Gallery on John Joseph Hanright

What makes this piece an ideal choice for Dan’s Papers cover art?

The breast cancer awareness issue … being both women who have had friends go through this … love is often the only thing that gets you through. From Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” song: “Well, maybe there’s a god above / as for me, all I’ve ever learned from love / is how to shoot somebody who outdrew you.”

What is love?

To quote whitesmoke.com, “‘Love’ is a word used to describe one of the most, if not the most, potent experiences available to humans. But what ‘love’ means from person to person, let alone from century to century, is one of the most varied in the English language. The word ‘love’ was once ‘leubh,’ a word used by the Proto-Indo-Europeans approximately five thousand years ago to describe care and desire. When ‘love’ was incorporated into Old English as ‘lufu,’ it had turned into both a noun to describe deep affection and its offspring verb, to be very fond of.”

How is this painting representative of Hanright’s style and work as a whole?

Hanright finds the titles in the work (ephemera text) and will use if it relates and works. He also will write down great quotes and/or sayings when he hears them almost daily. His notes section in his phone is loaded with all different interesting quotes.

Sometimes this drives a work, and/or other times helps guide the viewer. He sources all his material from vintage magazines and books to magazines and ephemera from present day — all original material no matter how old, no prints, or copies ever used.

What is Hanright’s greatest source of inspiration, and when is his favorite time of day to create?

His greatest source of inspiration comes from Andy Warhol, whose approach to art and what art can be has allowed him and other artists to have a career! Hanright creates every day, and his favorite time of day to create is in the evening. He has a second wind of energy and his ideas seem to flow better at night, with music playing, a podcast on or an art documentary.

What makes Hanright unique as a pop artist, and how would you sum up his brand in a one-line pitch?

What makes Hanright unique as an artist is he tries to tell a story within each of his artworks. He will help guide the viewer with text, paint and images, but it is ultimately the viewer’s past experience that will determine their feel and take of his art. What one viewer sees and feels will differ from another, and this is exactly what Hanright wants to stir — past emotions, dreams, experiences and living. He hopes and aims for his work to bring a sense of excitement. A musician has a whole song to tell a story; Hanright’s rock and roll is displayed on panel in front of the viewer to take in.

We would say if pitching him: “Hanright is a contemporary artist, with a finger on the pulse of culture and a nod to the past.”

Would you say Hanright’s art appeals more to The White Room Gallery’s New York or Florida clientele, or is it equally popular in both markets?

Pop art has universal appeal. The nostalgic intrigue casts a very large net. Memories, history, a pure appreciation of the human journey in culture reaches the viewer in the North and the South.

To learn more about John Joseph Hanright, visit johnjosephhanright.com. To see more of his work locally or to purchase pieces, visit The White Room Gallery and thewhiteroom.gallery.