Enjoy the East End events for kids and the whole family this week, October 7–13, 2022, plus 10 go-to reliable Hamptons and North Fork venues.

Top 5 Kids Events To Check Out This Week

TGIF It’s Fri-Yay!

Friday, October 7

Your youngster won’t want to miss oodles of after-school fun at the Flanders Youth Center, including games, crafts, sports and movies. Kiddos in grades K–4 meet from 4–6 p.m. and those in grades 5–8 will gather from 6–8 p.m.

655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptonartscenter.org/studio

Drama & Puppetry

Monday, October 11, 4:30–5:15 p.m.

Your little puppeteers ages 3–5 can dance over to Project Most at Holy Trinity, where they will create a puppet out of household supplies and bring them to life with a voice.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

Hot Glue Gun Watercolor Art

Tuesday, October 11, 4– 4:45 p.m.

Your little artists in grades 6–8 can head on over to the East Hampton Library, where they will create a fall-themed watercolor painting using hot glue and paint.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Ghost Pirate Ships Part II

Thursday, October 13, 4–5 p.m.

Your little one ages 8–12 can create a boo-tiful craft at the Hampton Library using wooden craft kits and paint.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Sukkot Time Machine

Thursday, October 13, 4:30–6 p.m.

Your little one ages 5–12 can head on over to Chabad of the Hamptons to travel back in time to visit the OG sukkah and create a Sukkot balloon with friends.

17 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Agawam Park

Get your little ones out in the fresh air at Agawam Park, where parents will appreciate soft flooring and sturdy equipment. Enjoy beautiful water views and plenty to keep even toddlers busy. Picnic tables, restrooms and parking are all available.

Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Agawam-Park-2

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission!

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Gabrielsen’s Country Farm

Your little ones won’t want to miss pumpkin picking, pedal tractors and bounce houses while enjoying the fall atmosphere at Gabrielsen’s. Fresh-squeezed lemonade, apple cider and homemade preserves are also part of the fun.

200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

Garden of Eve Farm

Swing on over to the Garden of Eve Farm, where young nature-lovers can enjoy a Fun Fields Play Area as well as a Farm Tour that includes collecting eggs, caring for chickens and harvesting crops. Mums, pumpkins and craft beer for parents are all part of the fun in the fall.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Harbes Family Farm

It wouldn’t be fall without all of the colorful family fun at Harbes. Your little ones will enjoy farm animals, a pumpkin patch and a corn maze. And parents won’t want to miss the wonderful fruit stand and winery right on the premises.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Don’t miss all of the autumn magic at Hank’s Pumpkintown. Your kiddos will love apple picking, a pumpkin patch, a maze park and the market. Parents will appreciate the hard cider available at the market.

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Milk Pail Fruit Stand

Apple Picking is back at the Milk Pail Fruit Stand, where additional fall treats include pumpkins, squash and gourds. Hot cider and other treats are available at the Fresh Market.

50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Seven Ponds Orchard

Enjoy some serious apple picking, a corn maze, hayrides, a market and a picnic area at Seven Ponds Orchard. Make sure to arrive early to grab your red wagon!

65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill. 631-726-8015, facebook.com/sevenpondsorchard

Sundays on the Bay

If your little ones are hungry after a busy day of exploring the East End, take them over to Sundays on the Bay, where they’ll enjoy lovely water views and a children’s menu that serves kiddie classics with a soft drink.

369 Dune Road, Hampton Bays. 631-728-2811, sundaysonthebayrestaurant.com

Tick Tock Mini Golf

This classic mini-golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on or get in on the fun with their junior putters.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

