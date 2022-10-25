East End Wedding Guide: East Wind Long Island

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

When searching for the ideal location for an East End wedding, be sure not to overlook Wading River, because there you’ll discover East Wind Long Island. Charlotte Cote, East Wind Long Island’s director of marketing, discusses the company’s robust wedding services, packages and venues.

What role does East Wind Long Island play in giving couples a dream wedding?

Family owned for almost 50 years, East Wind is a welcoming wedding destination. Our banquet professionals act as your personal wedding planner, available every day for planning and guidance. The day of the wedding, couples are pampered by a personal assistant/bridal attendant and a maître d’ dedicated to overseeing their entire day to make it a memorable experience. Our culinary chefs provides you with unforgettable cuisine catered to each wedding with attention to every detail.

Which of East Wind’s packages are especially popular right now?

With the popularity of vineyard weddings on Long Island, East Wind’s newest venue, The Vineyard, offers affordable wedding packages, without a site fee. This pastoral wedding venue offers a picturesque arbor set among the vines, farm to table cuisine and world class service.

What makes a wedding at East Wind uniquely memorable?

East Wind Long Island is truly a venue like no other. With The Inn, a luxurious spa, full-service restaurants, a distinct choice of venues, and The Shoppes with its Grand Carousel, East Wind is truly a destination close to home. Our hospitality is unmatched. We give our personal touch to each couple to make their once in lifetime dream wedding come true.

For more info on East Wind Long Island, visit eastwindlongisland.com.

To register for the Long Island Bridal Expo Super Show on Sunday, November 27, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., call 631-929-6585 or check out East Wind’s events calendar at eastwindlongisland.com/events.